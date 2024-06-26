President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Wednesday paid tributes to the late Deputy Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Etop Andrew Essien, who slumped and died during an investigative hearing held at the National Assembly complex, Abuja on Tuesday.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi, in a statement issued on Wednesday, described the late Essien as a dedicated and exemplary NCS officer.

According to his statement, President Tinubu while extending his heartfelt condolences to the family of the Deputy Comptroller, described Mr. Essien’s passing while on an official assignment as “most distressing.”

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased officer and comfort for his family.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen had previously expressed his condolences, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dedicated public servant. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.”

In his condolence message, Chairman, House Committee on Customs & Excise Duties, Hon. Leke Abejide described Deputy Comptroller Essien as “an outstanding and knowledgeable officer who served with distinction.

“He was a valuable partner in our efforts to strengthen Customs revenue collection and facilitate trade. His contributions will be deeply missed.”

On his part, Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Bamidele Salam (PDP, Osun), said: “We are shocked and saddened by his sudden passing. Deputy Comptroller Essien was a thorough and dedicated public servant who demonstrated a strong commitment to accountability and transparency.”

Hon. Rotimi recalled that the “dear departed passed on Tuesday, in active service during a convivial engagement with the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), where he shared his expertise and insights with warmth and professionalism, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to public service.”

His sudden passing has left a void that will be deeply felt, but his legacy of selfless service, distinction, and dedication will continue to inspire us all.

“May Mr Essien’s soul rest in peace, and may his family find comfort in the fond memories of his life and dedicated service to the country,” the House Spokesman said in the statement.

