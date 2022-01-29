Millions of naira destroyed as fire guts Ilesa Brewery in Osun

The management of International Brewery Ltd (IBL), Ilesa, Osun State has started counting losses following the fire outbreak that razed down a production apartment of the company.

The incident which destroyed property worth millions, took firefighters about an hour before they could quench the fierce fire that engulfed the company.

Investigations to the establishment on Saturday revealed that it was the depot of the brewery that went to flame after cigarette heads dropped around the area that caused the fire outbreak.

Speaking on the development, the state firefighter public relations officer, Mr Adekunle Ibrahim, stated that, it was the depot of the company where production bottles are stored that got razed by the fire.

According to him, “We are suspecting that cigarette heads dropped around the area that caused the fire.

“Our men are still on the ground to quench the fire, although, the fire is still burning but it is under control. There is no record of casualty.

“Both the state and federal fire services who were on ground to put the fire under the control got information of the incident late at night of Friday,” he concluded.

