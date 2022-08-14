‘Evangelism institute will continue to reposition clerics on leadership role’

FAITH Institute of Evangelism and Leadership Development (FIELD) will continue to create an avenue for the revival of apostolic doctrine, repositioning and refocusing of clerics and ministries to actualise their God-given mandate.

The president of FIELD/convener of the programme, Reverend Harrison Akinsulie, said this during the 14th edition of the World Apostolic Leadership Development Summit tagged: “It is appointed for men to die once,’ at the Jogor Event Centre, Liberty Road, Ibadan.

The cleric said that previous editions had impacted positively on Nigerians, most especially, Christian faithful, adding that it is a misconception to say that there is no life after death.

He said, ‘You will die, I will die, no other option, then judgment. The goal of this summit is for you not to be part of the Great White Judgment. Christ will be the judge. The bodies of all unbelievers in Christ will be resurrected from their graves to stand for judgment. Simultaneously, their spirits entrapped in hades will come out for judgment.”

Earlier, the chairman on the occasion and founder of Jogor Event Centre, Femi Babalola, had said that Christian leaders have a lot to do in inculcating moral values into the younger generation. He also tasked them not to relent in leading the citizens well.

“Generations behind us are tagged ‘Millennium generations’ that ask questions. Ours is to follow the directive first and then ask questions,” he said.

“We have a lot of work to do in our different homes. I am happy we are all here. If we do not have the right people in the right place, nothing positive will happen.There is no way we can have power without participating in democracy. Religion is very critical in politics. It is a mentorship ground,” he added.

He, however, called for the involvement of school pupils in future editions and commended the organisers of the event for impacting positively on members of the society through the programme.

Also, in a lecture Reverend (Dr) Emiko Amotsuka told Christians that God always look for human vessels in who He can put Himself to perform His work, adding that no man on earth could on his own perform the work of God.

“The vessels that will carry the work of God must be the ones that will not attract attention to themselves. Those are the kinds of people God like to hide Himself in to operate. God never compete with men. Some of us still compete with God,” he said.

“It is when God displays His power that men respect Him. The worst thing that could happen to any person is for God to depart from him. In the economy of problem, the level of promotion that God can trust you with is determined by the degree of humiliation you can willingly embrace,” he added.

