Three police men injured in bandits’ attack on police station in Kaduna

Kaduna Police Command has disclosed that three police men sustained injuries when bandits attacked the Maraban Jos Divisional Police Headquarters in Kaduna.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige at the weekend said, “On the 23rd July, 2021 at 2300hrs there was an attack on Maraban Jos Divisional Police Headquarters where bandits in large number came in three Sharon utility vehicles.”

“And in their desperate attempt to override the Personnel on duty shot sporadically in order to gain access into the Divisional amoury but met professional and stiffer resistance from the personnel on duty.

“The gun duel between the bandits and the Station Guards lasted for some minutes however; the superior and tactical fire power of the Police forced the bandits to retreat of which some have sustained fatal bullet wounds.”

The statement explained that the operatives were able to secure the amoury, the entire station and other adjoining facilities at the Division.

“Sadly, one Inspector and two Special Constabulary personnel sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

“Investigation into the incident has since commenced using the available evidence recovered from the scene as effort is geared towards apprehending the fleeing hoodlums.

“In view of the above incident the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command issued a directive to all Officers of the Command to ensure that proactive measures are emplaced to protect all Police facilities in the state and forestall the repeat of the ugly incident.”

