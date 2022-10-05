Three feared dead as suspected Yahoo boys protest against EFCC in Delta

A protest for the scrapping of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by suspected internet fraudsters has left three persons feared dead in Ughelli, Delta State.

No fewer than 20 fuel trucks were also reportedly torched in the melee that engulfed the town on Tuesday when security forces were deployed to the scene.

The deceased are said to be youths in their 20s.

Local sources said that over 20 trucks burnt by the angry youths at Otovwodo, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state were laden with petroleum products and granite.

Tribune Online gathered that the youths had earlier barricaded the Otovwodo axis of the East/West road and disrupted vehicular movement and other economic activities.

Their grievance was the alleged incessant arrest by officials of the EFCC over internet fraud.

A protester, who identified himself as Johnson, said: “We want peace in Nigeria and they are using EFCC to disorganise and prevent the youths from voting at the 2023 general election and we will not accept it from anyone.”

Another protester, who gave his name as Christian, simply said, “the activities of EFCC are becoming too much; we do not have good roads, schools are on strike, even after graduating, no jobs and they are here chasing shadows.”

He accused political leaders of massive looting of the country’s treasury only to be chasing after youths who are only trying to eke a living, asking rhetorically “is their money missing, or is it their fathers’ money?”

Meanwhile, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, told Tribune Online that he was not aware three persons were dead.

Further inquiries were yet to be responded to before filing the report.

It was, however, gathered that the protest escalated when security agents were deployed to clear the blocked East-West road, shooting sporadically into the air to disperse the protesters.