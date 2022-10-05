ITU gets new deputy Secretary-General

MEMBER states have elected Mr Tomas Lamanauskas as the next Deputy Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations specialised agency for Information and Communication Technologies.

The organisation, which made this known on its website recently, said Lamanauskas of Lithuania, won the position with 105 votes cast.

The election, which was completed in one round, took place at the ongoing ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22) in Bucharest, Romania.

Lamanauskas, in his acceptance speech, pledged to foster broad partnerships for connectivity, increase ITU and industry ambitions on net-zero emissions and climate sustainability and to integrate results-based management into all ITU processes.

“The only way to find solutions is to come together to look for them, with open hearts and open minds.

“Let’s work hard to bring the digital future for all – and more importantly, let’s do that together,” he said.

Over the coming days, the Member States at the Plenipotentiary Conference will also elect the Directors of ITU’s Radiocommunication Bureau, Telecommunication Standardisation Bureau, and Telecommunication Development Bureau.

In this key executive role, he will assist ITU’s next Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, who was also newly elected.

