Three dies, five injured as INEC loses staff to motor accident

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the death of three of its staff and five others who were injured in a fatal motor accident.

A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee disclosed that the fatal accident occurred in Maiduguri while the deceased along with five others who sustained injuries were travelling for special training ahead of the conversion of Voting Points into Polling Units.

“Unfortunately, three staff, Adamu Mohammed (EO, Biu LGA), Abubakar Hamma Joda and Suleiman Umar (AEOs, Damboa LGA) lost their lives while five others sustained injuries. The deceased staff, who were indigenes of Adamawa State, will be buried today, Monday 19, April 2021, in Yola.

The Supervising National Commissioner for Borno, Adamawa and Taraba States, AVM Ahmed Tijjani Mu’azu (rtd), will represent the Commission at their funeral while the injured staff members are receiving treatment in a Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri.

“The three staff died in the course of a national assignment. While praying for the repose of their souls, the Commission extends its condolence to their families and wishes the injured staff speedy recovery.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Three dies, five injured as INEC loses staff to motor accident ; Three dies, five injured as INEC loses staff to motor accident ; Three dies, five injured as INEC loses staff to motor accident.