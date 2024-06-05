THREE persons have died following a tanker explosion in the Obiri-Ikwerre Flyover along the East-West Road in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Tuesday.

According to Channels Television, the incident, which occurred at about 9:30a.m, involved a tanker conveying what is believed to be Liquefied Natural Gas, which fell over, crushed a vehicle and exploded while trying to navigate the roundabout.

Confirming the incident in a telephone conversation, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, said the victims were burnt beyond recognition when the tanker fell on the vehicle they were commuting in.

“Yes, I can confirm that two persons died in the tanker fire. The commissioner of police and I are on the ground as I speak to you,” she said.

“The fire has been put out but the area is till dangerous because the gas is still leaking. So motorists are advised to take alternative routes to avoid any further casualty.”

The impact of the explosion was felt kilometres away as some of the residents said their windows were smashed while others reported feeling the vibrations.

At press time, men of the fire service were still trying to put out the inferno, while a crowd of onlookers gathered around with heavy security presence also observed.

Channels Television, however, observed mild drama ensued when a suspected scavenger who tried to steal parts of the truck, was apprehended by the crowd who handed him over to the police.

This latest explosion is coming a month after a similar tanker explosion occurred along the Eleme axis of the same East-West Road, which claimed four lives and destroyed over 60 vehicles.

