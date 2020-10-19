Thousands stranded as #EndSARS protests continue in Ogun

By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
#EndSARS protests continue
Protesters at the NNPC Mega Station junction in Abeokuta,on Monday

Thousands of people, on Monday morning, were stranded in different parts of Ogun State, as the #EndSARS protesters resumed protest.

Tribune Online gathered that protesters blocked the Lagos/Abeokuta expressway way at the Papalanto end, preventing vehicular movement inbound Abeokuta and outbound Lagos, in the early hours of the day.

It was the same development in Abeokuta, the state capital, as the protesters mounted roadblock at the NNPC junction, Panseke and Camp areas.

This made it difficult for civil servants, school children, market men and women to get to their destinations.

Many government workers abandoned their vehicles within the Ibara GRA and Legislative Quarters and trekked to the Oke-Mosan Government Secretariat.

Vehicles travelling from Lagos or other parts of Ogun enroute Abeokuta-Kopabe- Siun-Sagamu expressway had to find alternative routes to Abeokuta.

The protesters at the NNPC junction observed a minute silence in honour of the fallen heroes who have died in the cause of the struggle after singing the National and Ogun State Anthem.

The atmosphere at the NNPC junction was cool with the presence of operatives of the Nigerian Police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) monitoring the situation.

The protesters, equally, give way to an emergency situation, despite the roadblocks.

