Protest rocks Kano over alleged death of 17-year-old boy in police custody 

Pandemonium broke out in the ancient city of Kano on Monday as hundreds of aggrieved youths protested the alleged killing of a 17-year-old boy named Saifullahi in police custody.

According to a source, the teenager from Kofar Mata Quarters was said to have been arrested two days ago by the police while he was sleeping in the premises of his family house.

The source added that despite protests by people of the community that he was never known for any criminal tendencies, he was detained in police custody.

It was also gathered that Saifullahi was later released on bail only for the police to re-arrest and put him again in detention where he was allegedly tortured to death.

As the police brought his corpse to the family house this morning (Monday) angry people took to the streets and started making bonfires in protest of the police action.

Major streets in the city, especially, Kofar Mata to main City Center saw heavy protesting youths burning tyres on the roads.

As of the time of filing this report, all efforts to get the spokesman of Kano state command of the Nigeria Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, proved abortive.

Details later…

