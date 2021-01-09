Those criticising my plan to dispose decaying govt properties are primitive, says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has described those politicising the efforts of his administration in disposing off properties that are decaying in the state as primitive, who can’t see beyond their noses.”

According to him, “no city in the whole world will allow its properties wallow in neglect and decay, that is why my mission is to turn Kano around to compete favourably with other cities no matter what critics say.

He made the assertion on Saturday, during an inspection tour of the multi-billion naira Kano Economic City, sited at Dangwauro area on Zaria road, a few kilometres away from the metropolitan city.

However, while speaking further on Triumph Newspapers building, popularly known as Gidan Sa’adu Zungur, the governor said that “For those critics who don’t even understand that the practice of modern journalism does not require such a big building for the production of newspapers.

Ganduje then disclosed, we are turning the building into modern foreign exchange market.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE