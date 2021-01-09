I was charmed by my friend to remove genital of 5-yr-old girl for ritual, says 20-year-old man

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested the fleeing prime suspect in the alleged forceful removal of the genital of 5-year-old Hawwa’u in Jama’are LGA of Bauchi State.

A press release by the command through the PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili made available to Journalists on Saturday contained that the fleeing suspect, Abdulkadir Wada Haladu, 19 years of Chikamidari area of Jama’are was arrested.

The release further contained that upon his arrest and interrogation, he voluntarily confessed to committing the crime stating that details of the full investigation will be communicated as soon as it was completed.

Meanwhile, One of the suspects who took part in the cutting of the private parts of the six-year-old girl for suspected ritual purposes Adamu Abdulrauf has alleged that he was charmed by his friend, who into partaking in the heinous crime.

19 years old Adamu Rauf, while narrating the role he played to newsmen at the Police headquarters said that ” I and my friend, Haladu took the victim to an uncompleted building where her private part was mutilated on the instruction of one native Doctor who said he will use it to make money for us.”

He added that “My friend used charm to lure the girl to the uncompleted building, then he brought out a knife and asked me to hold her skirt which I did. I was not aware that he had cut off her private part, what I know is that he later came into a house we hide and showed me the part he has cut off’. I told him to count me out of what has happened but he warned that he will kill me if I tell anybody about it.”

Speaking on how he was arrested, the suspect said that, ”someone came to tell me that he heard that the Police in Jama’are were looking for me, they want to see me at the station, I was standing by the roadside and I climbed okada to go and honour their invitation.”

On whether he was rewarded by his friend, Haladu after carrying out the act, he said further, ”he did not promise me anything, the only thing he did was to charm me and as a result of that I saw myself obeying all his instructions and he has been dragging me to so many places with the charm, I really regret my action.”

It will be recalled that on 30th of December, 2020, a 5-year-old girl child had had genital forcefully removed by two suspected ritualists in Jama’are, headquarters of Jama’are LGA of Bauchi State.

On alarm raised by residents of the area, 19 years old Adamu Rauf, a mechanic apprentice was arrested while his accomplice, 19 years old Haladu escaped but has now been arrested.

The victim is now receiving medical attention at the Malam Aminu Kano University Teaching Hospital (MAKUTH), Kano where she is expected to undergo a series of surgery including corrective plastic surgery.

