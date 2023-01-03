Those buying PVCs are wasting their time — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has again said politicians buying Permanent Voters Cards are on wild goose chase.

Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner, Information and Voter’s Education Committee made the declaration on Monday while speaking on Channels TV monitored programme,

Sunrise Daily.

The INEC National Commissioner noted that those buying PVCs and harvesting of Voter Identification Numbers (VIN) could only prevent victims of their nefarious activities from exercising their franchise.

He said:’l”Those who are harvesting Voter Identification Numbers (VINs) of registered voters are doing that in futility.

“Why are they harvesting and buying off VINs when those VINs were published in our local government areas and in our registration areas when we displayed the voter registers for claims and objections? Those VINs are there.

“We have made it very clear that this Commission will deploy the BVAS for voters’ identification and authentication and the data of every registered voter in Nigeria per polling unit is domiciled in the BvAS and not in the PVCs.





“The only thing the Presiding Officer will do on Election Day is to look at the last six digits of your PVC and use it to bring out your VIN for the purpose of calling up your data from the BVAS.

“Those buying PVCs and harvesting VINs can only engage in voter oppression.

“They can only prevent the voter from going to the polling unit on Election Day but in terms of carrying the PVC of someone else to give another person for voting, I can assure you that it is next to impossible”.