Labeling CBN governor terrorist sponsor a shame — SMBLF

The Chief Edwin Clark-led Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has described as a shame, the attempt to label the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, a terrorism sponsor. Recall that the Department of State Service (DSS) had recently sought an ex-parte court order to arrest him over his alleged sponsorship of terrorism, a request rejected by the court. In a statement issued on Monday, the SLMBF, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to put his house in order, and save the country nation from repeated, unwarranted national embarrassments. It said the action of the DSS is not only a travesty of the nation’s judiciary, but also a grave disservice to the Nigerian state, and a mortification of the nation’s image. The statement added: “It is unthinkable that the DSS would recklessly and carelessly accuse Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, of financing terrorism and involvement in economic crimes of national security dimension. “This is not only shameful but a disgrace to the Buhari administration and the Nation. And capable of unsettling the socioeconomic tractions of the country. “What is the evidence that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, is involved in terrorism financing? “If the allegations against the CBN Governor are genuine, why didn’t the DSS present its findings to the President for consideration and necessary action? “It is common knowledge that the Governor the Central Bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has been carrying out Mr. President’s directives and instructions religiously. We wonder whether it is those instructions given to him by the President, which he carries out that make him to be a terrorism sponsor? Or there are personal actions and activities he has carried out without the president’s approval and instruction? “The CBN Governor who has been doing everything to salvage the nation’s economy with several intervention schemes in agriculture and SMEs, etc, to ensure that individuals, households and businesses across all sectors of the economy receive support to sustain their operations and livelihoods, especially during COVID and even in post-COVID era.

“It was thwarting that the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, practically ‘apple-polished’ certain sections of the country with the apex bank’s intervention schemes to boost production of farm commodities, providing smallholder farmers with inputs, in kind and cash, particularly in the Northern States that supposedly have comparative advantage to produce rice, maize, wheat, cotton, tomato, roots and tubers like cassava, potatoes, yam, etc. “The CBN interventions have reportedly led to huge drop in rice importation, in recent years; which has been publicized widely as one the key achievements of the Buhari administration. Sadly, the same Godwin Emefiele is now being labeled terrorism sponsor. What a shame!” The forum expressed bemusement that Yusuf Bichi (the Director General of the Department of State Services), and his backers, presumed all citizens have been conquered. It recalled: “Allegedly acting on a petition, the DSS filed a secret suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on 7 December, under Section 66 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022 to request a court order for Mr. Emefiele’s arrest and detention for 60 days, in the first instance. “But, the respected judge, Justice John Tsoho, who is the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in his ruling on 9th December 2022, rejected the application on the grounds that the DSS failed to provide sufficient evidence to warrant the issuance of an arrest warrant against Mr. Emefiele.” SMBLF applauded the courage and bravery of the judge and called on President Buhari to sack the DSS boss,

noting: “it is gratifying to know that there are still men and women of character and integrity, who can firmly defend and uphold justice, without fear or favour. By this singular act, Justice John Tsoho has written his name in gold, and shall remain indelible in the hearts and minds of all patriotic Nigerians and people of goodwill across the world.

“The judge in his ruling also inferred that there was no seeming indication that the President approved the action of the DSS.

“Now, if indeed, President Muhammadu Buhari was not aware of the plot, then, it would be inexcusable to allow Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi remain a moment longer in office as Director-General of the Department State Services.

“Accordingly, SMBLF demands that he should be relieved of his position, without any delay, for being disloyal and discourteous to the President and the nation. Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi should also be made to render an unreserved public apology to the nation and to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

“We are not in the least surprised at the way and manner Mr. Yusuf Bichi has been running the DSS since he assumed that office; his appointment as Director General of the DSS itself, in the first place, leaves much to be desired.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, not minding that appointments in the top hierarchy of the Military, Paramilitary, Security and Intelligence related agencies were already skewed and grossly lopsided in favour of the North, went ahead to, on 18th September 2018, appoint Yusuf Magaji Bichi, from Kano State, who had retired from the service, to replace Mr. Matthew Seiyefa from Bayelsa State who was appointed as Acting Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS), on 7th August 2018, by Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, then Acting President, following the sack of Lawal Musa Daura.

“Truth be told, there are elements within, and outside, the Buhari administration that do not want Mr. Godwin Emefiele to remain in office, as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; the reasons are not farfetched.

“Recall that barely forty-eight hours after the announcement of the redesign of the country’s currency by the CBN, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, disowned the Policy. She went on to assert that the redesigning, which the apex bank said is aimed at fighting banditry and kidnapping for ransom, controlling the amount of money in circulation, fighting inflation and addressing issues of corruption and hoarding of naira notes by individuals, if implemented, would portend great consequences for the Country and its economy.

“Similar disagreeable remarks were made by other top officials, with outrageous postulations and disparaging commentaries also peddled to discredit the person and Office of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

The SMBLF acknowledged that the policy of the CBN to peg maximum daily withdrawals via Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and Point Of Sale (PoS) terminals at N20,000 and N100,000 by individuals and corporate entities respectively, which has now been reviewed upwards, may have been rather harsh, noting: “it is instructive to note that the issues could have been resolved quietly, without the current attending noisome hullabaloo, and without laying the country open to international ridicule.”

The statement further said: “More importantly, SMBLF, calls for thorough investigation of incident, to determine officials and individuals behind the disgraceful and subversive plot, and appropriate sanctions must be meted out to anyone found culpable.

“This is a very sensitive matter and must be given serious attention by the government. The misadventure has further brought to the fore the disturbing gaps and discordance in the Buhari administration, which account for the many policy conflicts and misdirection in the government.”

The SMBLF warned that what is happening with Emefiele is comparable with the treatment of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, and several other top public office holders from the Southern and Middle Belt Regions of the country have been scandalously removed from office.

While affirming that SMBLF will not support acts of venality, at any level, it maintained that “it is unfair that people would be so harassed and persecuted, merely, because of their ethnicity or religion or for even serving their Fatherland meritoriously.”

While we appreciate that the Military, the Police and other security and intelligence agencies including the DSS have constitutional duties and roles to perform for the Nation and its citizens, and the President and Commander-in-Chief, the statement added that “it is imperative to caution that such duties should be carried out dispassionately and professionally, with acceptable deference to the rule of law.

“We cannot continue to run Nigeria like a Bannana republic, or an Estate, owned by certain individuals or groups. We warn that if anything untoward happens to Mr. Emefiele Godwin, there shall be severe consequences. This country belongs to all of us. Enough is Enough!”

Apart from the leader of South-South, Chief Clark, the statement was also signed by Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Leader, Afenifere; Dr. Pogu Bitrus, President, Middle Belt Forum, and Ambassador Okey Emuchay, Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

