This is not the democracy we fought for with June 12 ― Onitiri

Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, on Wednesday, stated that the present democracy in Nigeria is not what the nation fought for with the June 12 struggles, accusing ex-military men in agbada of bastardising Nigeria’s 23 years of democracy.

Onitiri while speaking in Lagos stated that Nigerian politicians have learnt nothing and forgotten nothing, recalling that when the symbol and martyr of the June 12 struggles, Chief MKO Abiola, was incarcerated and died, a retired army general took over to midwife Nigeria’s democracy.

“Surely this is not the democracy we fought for. This democracy has been badly bastardised and monetised. Our struggle to actualise June 12 by sending the military back to the barracks was hijacked by the military adventurists who dropped their khaki uniforms and dramatically changed to agbada.

“What do you expect from an ex-military man trained to kill and destroy, but elected to midwife democracy? What you don’t have you cannot give. As if that was not enough, another ex-military chief became the Senate president for many years. What do you expect from such formation? Our democracy was totally disillusioned and turned into something else.

“Those of us that struggled and suffered for the democracy was completely annihilated and sidelined. The remnants of us compromised. Most of the key players in our experimental democracy for the past 23 years of political dispensation were military apologists and cronies who brought corruption into the system,” Onitiri lamented.

He said the only way to keep patriots and democrats away from politics is to heavily monetise politics, reiterating that “this was seen in the last party primaries that were heavily dollarised. What a clever way to institutionalise corruption. In more civilised climes, military adventurists were prosecuted and jailed for their incursions into governance, but in Nigeria, they are celebrated and honoured.”

Onitiri added that Nigeria’s main problem is leadership because when the foundation is faulty, the righteous can do nothing, warning that the country is gradually sliding into precipice to the chagrined eyes of the architect of the disaster.

According to him, while politicians are living in affluence and enjoying humongous life, the country is gradually sliding into a failed nation and the world’s poverty capital.





He reiterated that “the general elections of 2023 is very crucial and saving grace. We desperately need a selfless, agile, visionary and well-educated leader to salvage our country from imminent calamity and disaster.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

This is not the democracy we fought for with June 12 ― Onitiri

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells

This is not the democracy we fought for with June 12 ― Onitiri