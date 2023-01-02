‘This is beyond terrible, unprofessional,’ disappointed fans lambast Burna Boy for turning up 7 hours late for concert

Some fans of Grammy Award-winning artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known professionally as Burna Boy, have expressed their dissatisfaction after the afrobeat sensation failed to turn up early for his much-anticipated concert at Eko energy city, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The ‘Last last’ crooner who was billed to headline the show-themed ‘Lagos Loves Damini’ concert which was scheduled to start at 7 pm on Sunday, January 1 was nowhere to be found on the stage at 3 am on Monday, January 2.

The failure of the artiste to show up early for the concert was however greeted with criticism from some fans of the ‘Africa giant ‘ who spent a huge amount of money to purchase tickets for the show.

While taking to Twitter to express their anger, some of the attendees described the development as being disappointing and discouraging.

Reacting to the development, a Twitter user, @ Ade_Adeayo wrote, “The situation on the ground. Almost 2 AM and Burna Boy’s concert is basically yet to start. Some people have been around since 9 PM. For an artist with the highest level of international exposure, this is beyond terrible and unprofessional.”

Another disappointed attendee @roselook Tweeted, “I can’t believe I left a concert at 2:30 am and didn’t see the damn artist. Burna Boy really?”

“It’s 2:21 am and I’m at the Burna Boy concert. He has not appeared on stage. Some people have left. Burna Boy has no respect for Lagos Fans.” @piuso tweeted.

@zannotti_ wrote, “Omo #BurnaBoy gave me my first shege in 2023 …man showed up past 3 am for his concert Na me fuck up sha …. Never again 😭.”