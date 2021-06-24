Thinking beyond rumour and prejudice

THE situation is hazardous but not hopeless. Nigeria possesses substantial wealth, capable hands and the key to our survival is restructuring. There is no way to disguise inexperience. However, it can’t go on this way. Things must change.

The country is dying by inches in such a way one might be led to think there is no solution. But, I ask our government, is it not an international disgrace to allow a few kidnappers and bandits roam wild in our forests until they strike and surprisingly haul in their catch in hundreds of millions?

Worse is the way these misfits haul off the naira without being pursued after freeing the kids. Are we not allowing these ruffians set up their little kingdoms everywhere? I am truly enraged at the audacity of their atrocities in the light of the array of modern weapons and technological devices at the disposal of our security forces.

This is so infuriating and I believe it is not only incompetence, but also crass stupidity to allow politicians make our security forces paint a picture of helplessness against AK-47 carrying kidnappers.

Each time I run into the warriors that fought the unfortunate civil war, although the years have softened their agility, their erect bearings and suggestions (not in print for obvious reasons) indicate discipline; Draft them in. It has happened before!

John R. Jimoh, Ijebu-Ode.

