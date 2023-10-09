Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba nation agitator, has been liberated from Beninese authorities.

The controversial protester stated on Sunday, 8th October 2023, that he was now legally free to depart Cotonou, Benin Republic’s capital, for Nigeria and other countries.

Here are things to know about Sunday Igboho’s exile:

He was released after a two-year trial by the Beninese authorities.

In 2021, Sunday Igboho launched a protest to drive killer herdsmen and kidnappers out of the South-West states before appealing to Yoruba living in Hausa/Fulani or Igbo territory to return home.

However, in July 2021, following a midnight invasion of his Ibadan apartment by Department of State Services operatives, at least one person was killed in the attack, and some of his properties were vandalised.

During the invasion, the DSS said that seven AK-47 rifles, pump-action guns, 5,000 rounds of ammunition, charms, and other weapons were found in his flat. This made him escape Nigeria in July 2021.

In August 2022, the Court of Appeal overturned the judgment.

He was later apprehended at Cotonou’s Cardinal Bernardin International Airport while attempting to flee to Germany.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE