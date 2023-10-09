President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following men and women to serve in the Office of the President under the Media & Publicity Directorate with full respect for the tenets of Nigeria’s federal character principle and the supremacy of merit:

Mr. Fela Durotoye – Senior Special Assistant to the President (National Values & Social Justice) Mr. Fredrick Nwabufo – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Public Engagement) Mrs Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Strategic Communications) Mr. Aliyu Audu – Special Assistant to the President (Public Affairs) Mr. Francis Adah Abah – Personal Assistant to the President (Special Duties)

Additionally, President Tinubu has approved the assignment of Mrs Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe as the Communications Adviser to the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

The President has urged the new appointees within the Media & Publicity Directorate to maintain the highest decorum and decency in their interactions with the public.

Their mission is to further the President’s resolute efforts in rejuvenating hope among Nigerians within a restructured economy and an inclusive society that caters adequately to the needs of all, regardless of differences.

