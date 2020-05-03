Kebbi: COVID-19 positive man absconded from isolation centre, died at home —Commissioner

A man who tested positive for the coronavirus in Kebbi State had absconded from an isolation centre and subsequently died in his house, the state COVID-19 Task Force chairman, Jaafaru Mohammed has said.

Mohammmed, who is also the state Commissioner for Health disclosed this in Birnin-Kebbi on Saturday, when he briefed newsmen on the situation report on activities of the state’s COVID-19 Task Force on the pandemic in the state.

He said, “the second case was a patient from the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi. He was a 60-year-old man, a known diabetic and hypertensive patient who was brought to the isolation centre from the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, by his relatives.

“After the review of his case by a consultant, COVID-19 was suspected and our Rapid Response Team swung into action. His samples were taken on the 25th of April, 2020, but, regrettably he absconded from the Isolation centre and died at home on the 26th of April, 2020. The corpse was taken to UDUTH mortuary, as against the earlier information that it was taken to Benue State for burial.

The commissioner disclosed that his team had traced the man’s 12 close contacts and 17 other contacts. Their samples had been taken to the reference laboratory in UDUTH, Sokoto, while the Sokoto State Epidemiology centre and the management of UDUTH have been contacted.

He appealed to the people of the state to remain calm as everything humanly possible was being done by the task force, other relevant health professionals and stakeholders to contain the spread of the disease.

Mohammed added that the task force has technical support from the Nigeria Centre For Diseases Control (NCDC) in this direction, revealing that the Sokoto Reference Laboratory has been activated at UDUTH, and that “we are going to reduce the turn-around time of the delay of collecting the results of samples.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Dokpesi, Daughter-In-Law, Six Other Family Members Test Positive

The founder of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi and his daughter-in-law along with six members of his family have tested positive for coronavirus. This is coming three days after his son and Chairman of the board of the company, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, also tested positive for the virus… Read full story

Kano And The Mad Woman Of Omu-Ijelu

Not long ago, the funny character, who presides over the affairs of Kano State as the governor, Umar Ganduje, raised the alarm that the Federal Government had literarily abandoned the state in its quest to combat the rampaging Coronavirus epidemic… Read full story

Lagos Discharges Polish, Filipino, 24 Nigerians After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday announced that 26 more patients have been discharged from isolation centres in the state having tested negative twice consecutively to coronavirus. He said those discharged included 14 males and 12 females, including two foreign nationals – a Polish and a Filipino… Read full story

WHO To Identify Animal Source Of COVID-19 ― Director-General

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General, World Health Organisation (WHO), said the agency will work with relevant organisations to identify the animal source of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Emergency Committee recommendations… Read full story

COVID-19: Workers Won’t Be Retrenched Without Following Due Process, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has told workers that despite the expected downturn in the nation’s economy owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Government will ensure that workers won’t be retrenched without due process. Seeking to allay the fears of workers for their jobs, which has heightened recently… Read full story

COVID-19: Osun Monarchs Want Govt To Explore Herbal Medicine

SOME traditional rulers in Osun State have charged their subjects to abide by all the precautionary measures announced by the World Health Organization (WHO), Federal Government and health experts in the state so as to stay safe against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in the country… Read full story

Nigeria COVID-19 Survivor: ‘An Experience I Don’t Wish On Anyone’

It feels great to have survived COVID-19. If you see the data of people who have passed away due to the virus, they are alarming. I’m really grateful to be alive but also grateful for the experience as I am able to share with people that COVID-19 is not a hoax like many people may believe in Nigeria… Read full story

Our Fears Living Close To Isolation Centres —Residents •Why we can’t relocate you —Govt

Lagos, which has the highest number of patients with COVID-19 infection, understandably has the highest number of isolation centres, topping four as of the last count. While two have been in use and frequently in news, two new ones located at Landmark Exhibition Centre in Victoria Island and Gbagada Hospital are… Read full story

Loss Of Smell May Suggest Milder COVID-19, Study Finds

New research suggests that loss of smell as a symptom of COVID-19 may indicate a mild case of the disease. A new study has found that loss of smell, which is a reported symptom of COVID-19, may indicate that a person will experience a milder case of the disease… Read full story

Covid19- And The Rising Global Challenge

It would not be an exaggeration to aver that Covid 19 has endangered human race globally in such a manner that is novel. Death tolls in countries like China, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, USA, Germany, Iran and others are rattling and quaking the whole world and make many to be having the fear that the globe is on the… Read full story