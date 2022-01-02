There is no limit to what a content creator can achieve —Rodney Umeh

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries were forced to introduce several measures to prevent the spread of the virus and protect the lives of their citizens. Chief among these measures is the fact that schools, markets, offices, and businesses were closed down, and everyone was forced to stay indoors for their own good.

Currently estimated to be worth over $100 billion, the global creator economy has led to the birth of new jobs in the past decades. Africans, especially Nigerians, haven’t been left out of the fanfare as we now have many content creators on social media who are earning a living off their talents. TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are the top three social media channels content creators use to connect with their target audience.

One of such content creators who experienced positive twist of fate is Rodney Umeh, who is also known on the social media space as Rodn3y, a bright star in the Nigerian creative area. The Abuja-born creative had less than 1,000 followers on the social media app TikTok as of April 2020 but currently boasts of over a 100,000 followers on the platform.

Umeh, who started creating videos and posting on TikTok out of boredom, has grown into one of the leading content creators in the country in a little over a year.

Umeh said with over 4.6 billion people currently using the internet, there’s no limit to who gets to consume your content as a creator, adding that young Nigerians have also benefited from the fact that the internet has turned the world into a global village.

“Though they might be created in major cities like Lagos, Abuja, Kano, their contents can also be viewed and consumed by Nigerians who reside in rural communities, provided such persons have access to a smartphone or personal computer (PC) and internet. Thus, if someone living in a village in Kano can watch a two-minute skit video by a Nigerian on Instagram, those who live in developed countries like the United Kingdom, USA, Canada are not stopping.”

Umeh says he is a proof that there’s no limit to the success a content creator can achieve provided they put in the work. Just like some of his colleagues, saying that he has been at the forefront of raising the bar in the content creator space by pushing out content that the Nigerian audience would love, relate with and learn from.

“The ripple effect of this is that such content creators can achieve the milestone of having a large following on more than one social media channel.”

He said he was quick to unlock this strategy and has built a strong fanbase on the three leading social media channels for content creators – TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

