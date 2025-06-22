‘There are many targets left,’ Trump warns after US strikes Iran

Top NewsWorld News

President Donald Trump has declared that “there are many targets left” in Iran, hours after the U.S. military carried out powerful airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites.

The strikes marked a dramatic shift, as the United States formally entered Israel’s war with Iran in a bold bid to cripple Tehran’s nuclear capabilities.

Addressing the nation from the White House, Trump said the Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz facilities were “completely and fully obliterated.”

“These were the most lethal sites… there are many targets left,” he said in a stark warning.

The airstrikes, launched early Sunday, involved U.S. stealth bombers and submarine-fired Tomahawk missiles targeting fortified Iranian nuclear infrastructure — facilities buried deep underground.

Iran confirmed the attacks but said nuclear operations would continue.

Its Atomic Energy Organization insisted there was no radiation leak or danger to nearby populations.

