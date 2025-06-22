Adekunle Gold rolls out health insurance scheme for sickle cell warriors

Award-winning Afrobeats superstar Adekunle Gold, through his foundation, has announced the 5 Star Care, which will provide comprehensive free health insurance to 1000 sickle cell warriors.

For this initiative, the Adekunle Gold Foundation is partnering with the Lagos State Health Scheme Management (LASHMA), Sickle Cell Management Initiatives (SAMI), and the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

The beneficiaries will enjoy access to routine care, emergency treatment, and long-term support, aimed at reducing the financial burden of managing sickle cell disease and improving access to quality healthcare.

Speaking on the 5 Star Care, Adekunle Gold, who has been vocal about his battle with sickle cell, which he documented on his hit song ‘5 Star’, shared that the initiative is inspired by his desire to support people who need the strength to smile through the pain.

“Every life deserves 5-Star care.”I know this because I have lived with sickle cell all my life. I know the pain, the prayers, the strength it takes to smile through it.

That’s why today, on World Sickle Cell Day, I’m proud to announce 5 Star Care, a health protection initiative by the Adekunle Gold Foundation, created to support 1,000 people living with sickle cell disease and their families.

This is completely free access to health insurance, facilitated by Lagos State Health Scheme, and the Lagos State Ministry of Health.”

As the world marks Sickle Cell Disease Day, 5 Star Care comes as another bold initiative of the Adekunle Gold Foundation that has been active in its philanthropic efforts to improve the quality of life of people living with sickle cell.

Sickle Cell is a major health challenge in Africa, where 75% of the 8 million people living with the disease reside. Nigeria is home to the vast majority of the carriers, with an estimated 150,000 babies born each year with the disease.

Aside from the physical challenges, carriers also suffer from mental health difficulties. Studies show that 35% of people living with the disease experience depression, compared to just 4% of the general population.

To further draw attention to the challenges of those living with sickle cell disease, the Adekunle Gold Foundation is partnering with researchers at New York University (NYU) on the adverse effects the disease has on the lifestyle of the carriers and how creative outlets like music and storytelling can complement medical efforts in providing care, support, and awareness.

5 Star Care and the forthcoming research partnership with NYU is a major stride by the Adekunle Gold Foundation, towards its continuous commitment to supporting Nigeria’s sickle cell community and bringing awareness to the disease.