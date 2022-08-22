The ‘Simple’ solution to age-long ASUU imbroglio

Students in tertiary institutions have been home in the last 189 days, and there seems to be a permanent standoff between the government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). It is an unacceptable situation, and must stop forthwith. There are four issues I see, and currently leading my firm, AACS, to bring forth a paper to resolve.

1) 1.8million students are home, with all the social consequences and pains. Under no circumstance is this acceptable.

2) ASUU seems to believe that the resolution lies with the government to meet the demands of ASUU and its financial burden. Anyone with a good grasp of numbers must know it’s impossible for the government to fund tertiary education properly, looking at the revenue bucket of the country and the expenditure profile which is currently at a deficit.

3) To ignore the request of ASUU to upgrade facilities in the universities and the condition of employment of our lecturers and eggheads is unacceptable. We cannot watch those we leave moulding the future of the nation suffer, or worse lose them continuously to “greener pastures“. It should not happen.

4) The revenue profile of the universities ranging from tuition, IGR and other sources is abysmal, and nothing in the light of those western or regional nations we try to compare ourselves with.

These four issues are to all interested parties ranging from government, ASUU, the students, and the public, not mutually exclusive, but require more than pointing fingers or playing the ostrich. The truth is, it is in tough circumstances that leaders and nations are shaped.

In my experience in the banking industry, I actively supported the establishment of a thriving private university (Lead City University, Ibadan), and still see the strict model they apply to staying afloat. I have also had extensive discussions and debates on university funding, and passion on education with a mentor, Aare Afe Babalola, in his days as Chancellor of the University of Lagos and his consequent establishment of ABUAD, a foremost private university. Education is key, and if properly harnessed in a country with an abundant youth population, would be the pedestal to our greatness as a nation. However, all stakeholders must not grandstand, but realistically see that the solution is in everyone giving a bit.

I would be sharing AACS’s position with the Presidency, Education Minister, their parallels in the states, the presidential candidates of the major parties, ASUU leadership, and publish it on the AACS Fortnightly. The hope is that all parties rise up to the occasion to deal with the elephant in the room, rather than tossing the can down the road, or each party not wanting to take the difficult position.





There is no monopoly of knowledge, but it’s cowardice not to give this a push in view of the enormity of what is at stake and the future of our youths.

Dr Abina is chairman, AACS, an international consulting and principal investment firm in Lagos.