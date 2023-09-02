Some people want a big move that would land them that opportunity that they’ve been dreaming of. However, in the pursuit of such a move, the importance of small moves is not paid attention to.

It’s not wrong to desire to take a big step, however, there’s such a thing as the power of small moves. In the grand scheme of things, small moves accumulate to the seemingly big moves and make things less difficult to navigate when a big move happens.

There’s the pressure that comes from wanting big things to happen all at once without acknowledging the small moves that could lead you there and beyond. You’ll hear people say things that imply that they are sitting around and waiting for that big opportunity to come for them to enable them to take that big step.

If you have a book to read, the road to its completion is to begin from the first page. If you desire to be a content creator who collaborates with other important creators, a small move could mean, creating your first content. If you want to become a human resources manager, a small move could mean watching YouTube videos or taking courses. If it’s a wedding, a small move could mean going on a date and getting to know each other.

Above all, embracing the beauty of small moves will take the pressure that comes with waiting for a big move off you. That’s where growth lies because you’ll make room for it with every small step you take towards your goals.

