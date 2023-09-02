It’s a moment of celebration and joy for Nollywood actress Elma Mbadiwe, who recently took to her Instagram page to announce that she is expecting twins.

The talented “Far From Home” star shared this heartwarming news with a beautiful maternity photoshoot, which she unveiled to her eager fans on Friday.

Alongside the images, she penned a heartfelt message, encouraging her followers not to let life’s challenges define their month.

She wrote, “Soft reminder not to start this month on a bumpy note. Breathe in. Exhale. And feel the kicks. I pray God gives you double for your trouble. That’s what I got!”

While Elma Mbadiwe has always been known for her stellar acting talent, this announcement provides a glimpse into her personal life.

During a recent interview with the cast of Netflix’s “Far From Home,” the actress confirmed her marital status.

Fans and well-wishers flooded her social media with congratulatory messages and blessings, expressing their excitement for the impending addition to her family.

