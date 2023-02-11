Israel Arogbonlo

Nigerian comedian, Afamefuna Igwemba popularly called Klint Da Drunk has taken a swipe at commercial banks following the paucity of naira notes in circulation.

The Central Bank of Nigeria fixed Friday, February 10, as the deadline for the use of old naira notes. Though the Supreme Court in a ruling had said the deadline should be lifted, the scarcity of the new notes still lingers with millions of Nigerians unable to access cash at banks and ATM points nationwide.

Reacting, Klint Da Drunk while addressing crowd of Labour Party (LP) supporters at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, on Saturday, said “Nigeria is a country where the only bank that is working is power bank”.

He continued; “You used ₦2,000 to withdraw ₦2,000. So in other words, you only withdraw paper. What kind of thing is that?”

He, however, urged the electorates to vote wisely in the forthcoming February 25 presidential election.

“If you go to vote, do not vote for People Deceiving People. Some other people brought somebody that is doing us… and he knows how our condition be. And now they want to bring us another problem candidate. What we want is LP, Peter Obi and Datti,” he said.

Klint Da Drunk is a Nigerian comedian, actor, musician, Painter, Gadget Lover and dancer.

