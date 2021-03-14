The Lord will do wonders among us

TEXT: JOSHUA 3:5B

God is a speaking God in the Church. He spoke to us last year not to fear/ but He would do great things for us which he did. This year He speaks again in our midst that He will do wonders among us. Therefore the year is a year of wonders- positive wonders among us as God’s children provided we meet His conditions.

it is written in the scriptures thus: “And Joshua said unto the people, Sanctify yourselves: for to morrow the LORD will do wonders among you”. (Joshua 3:5).

God by His nature remains God of wonders being self-existent/ self-provident and self-sufficient. Jesus. by the revelation of His name through prophet Isaiah before he was born “and His name shall be called Wonderful/ Chancellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace”.

The Holy Spirit is the power of miracles (Matt. 12:28).

THE IMPORTANCE OF JORDAN AND THE NECESSITY FOR CROSSING IT

The deliverance of the Israelites from captivity in Egypt was a significant experience. The crossing of the Red Sea was a separation from the land of slavery, oppression and bondage. The journey of 40 years was the transition period between the Red Sea and Jordan.

The crossing of River Jordan was a necessity to pass to the promised land of freedom, joy and fulfillment of expectation.

Jordan stood as a barrier and must be crossed.

River Jordan was an important river in Israel.

Elijah crossed the river before his translation to heaven. Naman the Syrian Captain received cleansing from leprosy in Jordan. Joshua led the Israelites to cross the river. John the Baptist baptized Jesus at the spot where Joshua crossed river Jordan.

Elisha on receiving his mantle from Elijah performed the first miracle there.

The river flows into the Sea of Galilee which flows to the Dead Sea.

Spiritually it is a symbol of identification with the burial with Christ before resurrection is possible.

It is a symbol of deadness to the flesh in order to rise with Christ in the power of resurrection (Romans 6:3-4). There must be passing through the river before crossing the river.

Without our submission to Christ and union with Him, we cannot experience his resurrection power (Eph. 2:5-6)

Spiritual life is not possible without crucifixion of the flesh and the deeds of the flesh. There must be movement out of the wilderness and crossing of Jordan to reach the Promised Land.

PREPARATION FOR CROSSING JORDAN

(a) Joshua the leader rose to action and the officers with him and lodged close to Jordan

(b) The ark of the covenant of the Lord God which represents the presence of God must lead and gain the focus of all to follow. The ark must go before them all.

TO BE CONTINUED

(c) A gap must be created between the priests carrying the ark because it is

awesome – it must not be touched by common people. Our God is a

consuming fire.

(d) The ark must not be too far to be seen by all.

(e) Obedience to the Word of God as commanded by the leader is to be total

without deviation

(f) Sanctification which is separation from sin and sinful acts, separation from women and washing of personal clothes, consecration, devotion to God is of utmost necessity. External and internal cleansing are mandatory.

(g) Faith and assurance of the presence of the living God among them cannot

be negotiated. He who wants God’s presence must be holy.

III. CONDITIONS TO RECEIVING GOD’S MIRACLES

(a) The priests exercised courage in bearing the ark and stepped into the water when it was overflowing. (vs 15)

(b) Faith and confidence that God was with Joshua as he was with Moses was assured.

(c) Hearing and paying heed to the Word of God (vs 9). Come and hear the Word of God.

(d) The priests carrying the ark stood firm in the waters of Jordan (vs 8)

(e) The recognition and acknowledgment that God is God of the whole earth (vs 11). God’s wonders are not limited to time, scope and space.

NATURE OF HIS WONDERS

(a) Physical – God paved way in river Jordan when the river was overflowing for Israel to walk on dry ground. The people on crossing River Jordan entered the land of promise. Crossing River Jordan opened the way for other miracles. The collapse of the wall of Jericho

(b) Spiritual – God’s work in us. His work begins inside us and must be completed (Phil.1 :6). The greatest work starts from within

(c) His work by the Apostles – God works in the church through the apostles and His servants (Acts 5: 11)

(d) God works with us – Acts 14:27. We are not sufficient to do anything by ourselves but God works with us.

CONCLUSION:

God’s work is to do wonders among us. By the word work we mean to labour, make, create, construct, build, accomplish, acquire, earn, produce, procure, make to happen, to fulfill His purpose and to prove Himself as a living, mighty and great God.

God’s wonders are positive for His people and negative for the enemies. His wonders abound and remain unlimited on humans and non-humans. He does it night or day, over hills and valleys, land or space. He works and no one can hinder Him. He demands our obedience, our sanctification, separation, consecration and steadfastness to continue to witness and to experience his wonders on the daily basis in the year.

