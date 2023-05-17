The Nigeria Police is the Lead Law Enforcement Agency in Nigeria. The Police Act, 2020 gives the police enormous powers in crime detection, prevention and investigation, including the power to stop and Search persons/vehicles. Section 50 (4) of the Police Act. 2020.

provides that “For any police officer to exercise the power to stop and search, he shall be in uniform or visibly wear a valid police identity card”.

Just few days ago, a video went viral about Seun Kuti, the son of the Afrobeat legend, late Fela Anikulapo Kuti and a nephew to Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti, Professor Olukoye Kuti and Professor Wole Soyinka. This is a family of legends and therefore, etiquette, decorum and responsible behaviour should not be lacking at all. Seun Kuti was allegedly shown in the video confronting a uniformed police officer, shouting at him, pushed him and landed a thunderous slap on the Police Officer’s face. Throughout the incident, the said Police Officer never retaliated but was calm. Very uncharacteristic of the average Nigerian police officer that we all know, who derive immense joy in the brutalization and harassment of innocent citizens; but not this particular officer. The officer deserves the commendation of all Nigerians.

The video also showed a lady coming out from Seun Kuti’s car telling him to calm down but Seun Kuti ordered her back into the car while he continued the assault and show of shame. Subsequently, another video emerged where Seun Kuti boasted about his prowess in slapping police officers and that he will continue slapping them. I could not believe what I was watching. I had thought that being educated should make a person to be civilized and have good manners but I was apparently wrong. Seun Kuti is educated and well-travelled too. I doubt if he can slap a Police man in the United States or in the U.K, without losing his life or serve a life term.

I attended Reverend Kuti Memorial Grammar School, Abeokuta founded by the great Reverend Oludotun Ransome-Kuti, the pioneer Principal of Abeokuta Grammar School. The slapping incident is an embarrassment to the Kuti family and the alumni of the Kuti citadel of education.

Section 98 of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020 provides that “A person who assaults, obstructs or resists a police officer in the discharge of hos duty or aids or incites any other person to assault, obstruct or resist a police officer or other person aiding or assisting the police officer in the discharge of his duty, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N500, 000 or imprisonment for a term of six months or both”. I will not be surprised if the Nigerian Police Force combs all the statute books for the offence that will carry the harshest punishment, to act as a deterrent to other would-be potential ‘slappers’. The possibility of the assaulted officer filing a civil action and claiming huge damages is a real and Seun may end up paying heavily for this avoidable indiscretion of his..

The Inspector General of Police has directed a thorough investigation of the incident and prosecute the offender, if found wanting. Femi Falana, SAN and Olumide Fusika, SAN, two prominent human rights activist have been reported to be the lawyers representing him. This is not unusual; until a court convicts Seun Kuti for the offence of assault or any crime charged, the law still presumes him innocent.

