Qualcomm Technologies has announced the selection of 10 startups to participate in the inaugural Qualcomm Make in Africa startup mentorship programme as part of the Qualcomm Africa Innovation Platform announced in December 2022.

These startups are developing innovative products in clean energy, agricultural technology, computing for education, geospatial predictive analysis, medical technologies and innovations utilising electric vehicles. Several startups also feature women in prominent leadership roles.

The startups, based in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana and Rwanda, were selected from a pool of 550 applicants from 34 African countries.

They were carefully selected by a global jury based on a variety of qualifications including technical capabilities, business factors and potential for innovation and intellectual property generation.

The Qualcomm Make in Africa startups will receive equity-free mentorship in business planning, engineering, intellectual property protection and the application of advanced connectivity, sensing, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning and other processing technologies for innovative end-to-end systems solutions.

The programme is the first of its kind in Africa and is designed to add to the continued growth of the continent’s technology startup ecosystem.

Announced in December 2022, Qualcomm Make in Africa will provide one-on-one mentorship for the shortlisted companies with Qualcomm leaders on a regular cadence to guide startups to product realisation, as well as provide masterclasses on product management, pitch clinic, IPR and hardware architecture.

The programme will culminate in a finale demo day in December 2023, connecting startups with various industry leaders, venture capitalists, investors and other accelerators.

“I would like to applaud and congratulate these 10 startups for their innovative solutions,” said Mr Sudeepto Roy, Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm Incorporated.

“I am excited to hear about their respective problem domains and innovative solutions. They have applied their talents and ingenuity to address Africa’s present-day needs in areas of reliable access to clean energy, precision agriculture to conserve water and other resources, adaptations of electric transportation for many last-mile needs, using AI and other innovations for accelerating disease pathology and treatment, and addressing energy efficient, affordable computing for the education market.

“Over the next few months, we will mentor them in areas of business development, technology applications and intellectual property law. We are honoured to be able to participate in their entrepreneurial journey and their future impact in Africa,” Roy said.





