The heat is here!

•Why Nigerians must brace up for hotter experience

From overheated homes and unprepared hospitals to struggling farms and rising food costs, extreme heat is becoming a public health and economic threat that Nigeria can no longer treat as seasonal discomfort. VINCENT KURAUN reports.

WITH a very strong El Niño building and NiMet warning of temperatures of up to 45°C, experts say Nigeria’s hospitals, homes, cities and farms are not ready for the heat ahead.

Sokoto recorded 47°C on 1 April 2024, the highest temperature ever measured in Nigeria. Now, with a strong El Niño taking shape in the Pacific, forecasters say the hottest stretch could come between February and April 2027, and could test that record again.

How prepared is the country for the health, economic and social consequences of extreme heat? And what happens to those who cannot afford to protect themselves?

For many Nigerians, escaping the heat is not simply a matter of switching on an air conditioner. It is a question of money, electricity, housing and survival.

Before dawn in Abuja, Kano, Lagos, Yenagoa and many other parts of the country, the heat is already awake. For many households, it no longer leaves with the sun. By midday, it has become almost unbearable. A trader in Lagos wipes sweat from his face as he serves customers in the traffic.

Nearby, construction workers at a building site beside the traffic keep lifting heavy materials beneath the blazing sun, while families in poorly ventilated homes in Agege and Ajegunle search for relief.

The warnings are piling up

In July, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) alerted 12 northern states to heat stress. Its projections put temperatures at 40°C to 45°C in the north, 35°C to 38°C in central states and 33°C to 35°C in southern states.

The agency added that fine dust over parts of the north, combined with extreme heat, raises the risk of heat exhaustion, heatstroke and meningitis outbreaks.

In March, NiMet had already warned of heat stress in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Benue, Kogi, Oyo, Ogun and other inland southern areas, noting that humidity, poor ventilation, dehydration and exertion can worsen conditions.

This is a reminder that heat is not only a northern problem. The record set in Sokoto, with similar readings in Maiduguri and Yola, came earlier, in 2024. What is different now is the El Niño, a warming of the tropical Pacific that was declared in June and has strengthened since.

By mid-October, forecasters were calling it very strong, with some saying it could rank among the strongest on record. NiMet’s own 2026 outlook had assumed a largely neutral phase, but its August update confirmed the onset of a strong El Niño.

The link to Nigeria is less direct than for Peru or Indonesia, and its effects on rainfall vary by region. But El Niño years tend to push global temperatures up, and the hottest stretch could come in 2027.

If forecasters are right, the heat the country endures from February to April 2027 could test the 2024 records again, though local conditions will matter as much as the Pacific.

A public health threat

The Federal Ministry of Health, through its Climate Change and Environmental Health Division, has warned that excessive heat can cause dehydration, cramps,exhaustion and heatstroke, and can worsen chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, even leading to death.

Its list of warning signs includes heavy sweating or none at all, dizziness, vomiting, fainting, confusion and very high body temperature. The Federal Ministry of Environment has added that infants, children, pregnant women and the elderly are especially vulnerable.

Abubakar Wada Abdullahi, an epidemiologist, biostatistician and public health professional, spoke to Sunday Tribune on how to recognise heat exhaustion and its potentially life-threatening progression, heatstroke.

“Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are two different stages of heat-related illness, and recognising the difference can save lives,” he said, noting that, “heat exhaustion commonly presents with excessive sweating, intense thirst, headache, dizziness and general weakness. Other signs include nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, a rapid heartbeat and a feeling of faintness.

“Heatstroke, on the other hand, is a medical emergency. Its warning signs include a very high body temperature, often around 40°C or above, confusion, unusual behaviour or disorientation, seizures or loss of consciousness, and severe weakness or collapse.

“A person experiencing heatstroke needs immediate emergency medical attention. Move the individual to a cooler environment, remove excess clothing, and begin rapid cooling using cool water, wet towels, fanning or ice packs around the neck, armpits and groin.

“He stressed against giving fluids orally to someone who is confused, unconscious or unable to swallow safely, and warned against delaying hospital transfer while attempting to cool the person.

Who is most at risk

Although extreme heat can affect everybody, Wada said, certain groups face significantly greater risks.

“Infants and children regulate body temperature less efficiently, and they depend on adults for adequate hydration and protection from excessive heat. Older adults may have a reduced sense of thirst, impaired temperature regulation and underlying medical conditions.

“For pregnant women, heat exposure and dehydration can increase physiological stress and may contribute to adverse pregnancy outcomes.

“People with chronic illnesses, including hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and respiratory conditions, may experience worsening symptoms during extreme heat.

“Outdoor workers, such as farmers, construction workers, traders, transport workers and security personnel, are particularly exposed because of the long hours they spend outdoors.

“People living in overcrowded housing and informal settlements face higher exposure because of poor ventilation, inadequate water supply and limited access to cooling facilities.”

Vulnerability, he stressed, is not determined by age or medical condition alone. “Poverty, occupation, housing quality, and access to water and healthcare also determine who is most at risk,” he said.

Are Nigerian hospitals ready?

Nigeria needs to strengthen its preparedness for heat-related health emergencies, Wada said, noting that some facilities are better equipped than others.

“While some tertiary hospitals and urban health facilities can manage complications associated with heat exposure, preparedness cannot be assumed to be uniform across the country.

“Important gaps include limited awareness and training in recognising heat-related illnesses, inadequate emergency response capacity in some facilities, unreliable electricity, insufficient cooling infrastructure, water shortages and weak heat-health surveillance systems.

“Primary healthcare centres are particularly important because they are the first point of contact for many rural and underserved populations. They should be equipped to recognise early symptoms, initiate first aid and rapid cooling, assess patients and arrange timely referrals.

READ ALSO: Poor tolerance to heat

“Nigeria should integrate heat-health preparedness into existing public health emergency plans. This should include heat-health warning systems, staff training, public education, emergency referral protocols and routine monitoring of heat-related illnesses and deaths.”

Heat and medication

Asked whether extreme heat can worsen existing health conditions or affect the safe use of certain medicines, Wada said it can.

“Absolutely. Extreme heat can worsen existing medical conditions and affect how the body responds to certain medications.

“Dehydration and heat stress can increase cardiovascular strain, affect kidney function and destabilise blood glucose levels. People with hypertension, heart disease, diabetes and chronic kidney disease may therefore face additional complications.

“Some medications also require special attention during periods of extreme heat. These include diuretics, which may increase dehydration and electrolyte imbalance; certain antihypertensive medicines, which can contribute to low blood pressure or dizziness in dehydrated individuals; some antihistamines and psychiatric medications, which may interfere with sweating and temperature regulation; and insulin, which can lose potency when exposed to excessive heat.

Some medicines for neurological and cardiovascular conditions may also affect the body’s ability to regulate temperature.

Wada advised patients not to discontinue or change their medication on their own because of hot weather. Instead, he said, they should consult their healthcare providers or pharmacists about appropriate precautions, hydration and medication storage.

Cities and homes that trap heat

To understand how the built environment drives urban heat, Sunday Tribune spoke with Dr Akinyele Cyril Babasope, a sanitarian. He is President of the Lagos State chapter of the Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria (EHOAN) and Director of Environmental Health in Lagos State.

Asked how concrete, asphalt, traffic, generators and the loss of trees contribute to urban heat, he began with the materials that make up much of the city.

“Concrete and asphalt have high thermal mass. They absorb the sun during the day and release it slowly at night. That is why Abuja at 9pm still feels hot, while a village outside is already cool. Asphalt can reach 60°C in direct sun.”

Traffic and power generation add to the burden, he said. Every car engine, tricycle (keke) and, especially, small petrol generator is effectively a heat engine, burning fuel and releasing waste heat directly into the street.

With millions of such generators across the country, he noted, crowded areas such as Wuse and Computer Village can become a furnace when thousands of them run alongside heavy traffic.

The loss of trees compounds the problem.

A mature tree can lower the air temperature by 2°C to 8°C through shade and evapotranspiration, which he likened to a natural air conditioner. When trees are cleared for buildings and compounds are paved with interlocking tiles, that cooling is lost.

So is the soil that would have absorbed water, which means there is no cooling effect after rain. Poor planning makes matters worse. Where buildings are packed closely together with no setbacks, he said, wind cannot flow through to carry heat away, leaving it trapped between the structures.

Designs not made for the climate

Dr Akinyele said most Nigerian building designs are not suited to current temperatures. “We copied designs that are not for our climate,” he said. “Many buildings have low roofs of zinc or aluminium sheets that transfer heat directly indoors, small windows and poor cross-ventilation.

“Face-me-I-face-you houses and modern bungalows are often built wall to wall with no air gaps. Compounds are fully paved, black roofing sheets are widely used, and commercial buildings are clad in glass.

“Traditional Nigerian architecture was much better for heat. It had high ceilings, wide eaves, mud walls, large windows facing the prevailing winds and central courtyards.”

Asked how affordable housing can be designed to stay cool without air conditioning, Dr Akinyele agreed that, from an environmental health standpoint, this is a key public health intervention. He outlined several design measures.

On layout, he said buildings should be oriented with their longer sides facing north and south, which reduces the amount of direct sun striking the walls.

The roof matters most, he said.

He recommended a high roof with a ceiling height of at least 3.5 metres, light-coloured or white roofing sheets, an insulated ceiling and wide overhangs of one metre or more to shade the walls.

Homes should also be designed for cross-ventilation, with windows on opposite walls and vents above the doors. For walls, he advised hollow blocks, stabilised laterite bricks or mud-brick infill, which insulate better than solid concrete, and plastering and painting them white or in light colours.

In the compound, he cautioned against paving the entire area. Instead, he said, developers should leave green spaces, plant shade trees on the west and east sides and use permeable paving.

Buildings should also not be packed too closely together; he recommended a setback of at least two to three metres between them to allow air to flow. “These measures add almost no cost if planned at the design stage,” he said.

Our local governments are not doing enough

Asked whether local governments are investing enough in trees, parks, ventilation and shaded spaces, Dr Akinyele did not hesitate. “Frankly, no,” he said. In his assessment, the priorities of Area Councils and state town planning departments lie elsewhere.

“Most Area Councils and state town planning departments focus on revenue and plot allocation, not climate resilience.”

The result, he argued, is a steady erosion of the city’s green infrastructure.

“We cut down avenue trees for road expansion and don’t replace them. Parks are converted to estates or markets,” he said.

Even the FCT, long regarded as a model of planned urban development, is not spared. “Abuja is better than most cities because of its master plan, but even here, green belts are being encroached,” Dr Akinyele noted.

Beyond the loss of greenery, he pointed to a regulatory vacuum: “There is no enforceable shade standard for markets, motor parks, schools and walkways.”

Heat on the farm, harvests and prices at risk

The effects are not confined to cities and clinics. Sunday Tribune also spoke with Abdulkadir Jelani Abubakar, a Nigerian farmer and agricultural innovator whose work spans cattle rearing, poultry and rice cultivation. He is the founder of J&S Limited, a company focused on farming, consulting and agritech solutions, and currently serves as an Assistant Chief Standards Officer. Drawing on both hands-on farming experience and expertise in policy and standards, Jelani explained how rising temperatures are affecting crop production across Nigeria.

“It is difficult to give a full impact report at this time because the harvest of most crops, such as rice, onions and yams, is only just beginning,” he said. “But from planting through field management, it has been more difficult for farmers, because the high operating temperatures make it harder to plant, weed or carry out other crop management activities.

“So far, we can tell that crops’ soil moisture requirements have increased drastically during the extreme heat. Hence, more expenses are incurred for irrigated cultivation.”

Asked which crops and livestock are most at risk from extreme heat, Jelani said vegetable crops are likely to prove the most vulnerable. Among livestock, he pointed to poultry, cattle and farmed fish such as catfish, along with other animals that depend on stable temperature and moisture conditions.

“Prolonged heat will definitely affect the availability of some food crops and animal products such as eggs, meat and milk,” he said.

Speaking on how heat stress affects poultry, cattle and fish farming, Jelani said:

“Heat stress lowers egg production in poultry and reduces feed conversion efficiency, as birds under stress convert feed into weight less effectively. Farmers are therefore forced to install misting fans or add ice to the drinkers.

In cattle, heat stress leaves the animals more vulnerable to disease and reduces milk yield. For fish, depending on the species, higher water temperatures speed up the decomposition of waste and lower oxygen levels in the water, which stresses the fish and leads to higher mortality in the ponds.”

Asked whether prolonged heat contributes to higher food prices and food insecurity, Jelani said, “Food security will certainly be affected by prolonged heat, because most farmers will need to invest more in irrigation and irrigation equipment, misting fans and more frequent pumping of water.

Similarly, higher crop damage, increased livestock mortality and lower egg, milk and meat yields, among other factors, will force farmers to raise prices in order to break even.”

Staying cool without air conditioning

Protection from extreme heat should not depend on the ability to afford air conditioning, Wada said, noting that there are practical and relatively affordable measures that individuals and households can adopt.

“Drink water regularly throughout the day, even when you do not feel thirsty, unless you have been medically advised to restrict fluids. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest hours, particularly between late morning and mid-afternoon, and wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing.

“At home, use cross-ventilation by opening windows on opposite sides of the house where safe and practical. Electric or rechargeable fans can help where available, but they may not adequately protect people during very high temperatures.

Closing curtains, blinds or reflective coverings during direct sunlight will also reduce indoor heat accumulation, while cool showers or damp towels can help lower body temperature. Where possible, spend time in shaded, well-ventilated public spaces during extreme heat.

“Never leave children, older people or pets inside parked vehicles, even briefly. It is also important to check regularly on elderly neighbours, pregnant women, children and people living alone.”

Dr Akinyele said households need not spend heavily to stay cooler. Painting the roof white with reflective aluminium paint can reduce indoor temperatures by three to five degrees Celsius, he said. Opening windows at opposite ends of the house at night helps flush out hot air, while closing curtains in the afternoon keeps the sun out. Light-coloured curtains are preferable, and rugs should be removed during hot months.

Fast-growing trees such as neem, moringa or fruit trees planted on the sunny side of the home provide natural shade, he added. Bamboo blinds or thatch should be fixed outside the windows rather than inside, so that heat is blocked before it enters the room.

He also advised against cooking indoors in the afternoon, suggesting that stoves be moved to a ventilated veranda. Wetting the floor and compound in the evening creates a cooling effect through evaporation. For homes with low ceilings, he recommended sleeping close to the floor, since heat rises.

Jelani pointed farmers to equally low-cost options: intercropping, planting trees along farm borders to provide shade, and using solar-powered water pumps to cut pumping costs. He also recommended installing misting fans and other cooling systems in ranches and poultry pens, and recycling water in aquaculture.”These measures would help farmers adapt,” he said.

What government must do

Dr Akinyele described urban planning as the principal safeguard against extreme heat. “Urban planning is the main defence against extreme heat,” he said, and he outlined a set of measures that authorities should adopt.

Building setbacks and wind corridors should be enforced to allow air to circulate between structures. Tree planting should be mandatory, with a minimum of one to two trees per plot before approval is granted.

Parks, riversides and green belts should be protected from encroachment, and full lot coverage should end, with 30 per cent of every plot kept unpaved and green.

Public infrastructure should also be designed with shade in mind, including bus stops, markets, school playgrounds and pedestrian walkways. In addition, he called for tighter control of generator density through improved power supply and the promotion of shared solar systems.

The consequences of inaction, he warned, are serious. “Without planning, heat becomes a health emergency,” he said, citing heatstroke, hypertension, poor sleep and reduced productivity.

•Read the rest on www.tribuneonlineng.com

At the community level, Wada said, local governments should establish accessible cooling centres, improve access to safe drinking water, provide public heat alerts and promote tree planting and urban green spaces.

For farmers, Jelani listed a number of measures. He said the government should provide agricultural extension and advisory services and put in place early weather warning systems, among other interventions.

He also called for more affordable agricultural insurance and for support to providers of agricultural input rental services, including the facilities they need to operate. In addition, he urged the government to build storage facilities that farmers can rent to store early harvests and prevent food losses.

Concluding his remarks, Wada urged authorities to treat extreme heat as a serious public health threat rather than a seasonal discomfort.

“Extreme heat should no longer be regarded merely as a discomfort associated with the dry season. It is an emerging public health threat with implications for morbidity, mortality, productivity, maternal and child health, and the overall resilience of Nigeria’s health system.

“Nigeria must move from responding to heat-related emergencies after they occur to anticipating and preventing them through climate-informed public health planning.

Heat preparedness should become an integral component of primary healthcare, occupational health, urban planning and national climate adaptation strategies.

“Ultimately, preventing heat-related deaths requires more than individual behavioural changes. It requires coordinated action by government, healthcare institutions, communities and individuals.”