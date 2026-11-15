Beautiful Nubia reveals how hit song ‘Olumuyiwa’ was dedicated to his mother

For those who may have been skeptical about the roots and parentage of the prominent folk singer-songwriter, Segun Akinolu, popularly known as Beautiful Nubia, the musician-cum-poet has not only unveiled his mother, but also underscored the importance of celebrating mothers for their roles in the lives of their children.

The leader of the Roots Renaissance Band made this revelation in a birthday reflection, sharing a photograph of himself and his mother at his brother’s wedding while offering an insight into the inspiration behind his song and album, ‘Olumuyiwa’.

Beautiful Nubia, who was born in 1968, described the wedding as one of his mother’s happiest moments, recalling how she personally shared her excitement with him during a gentle walk they had together the night before the ceremony.

“This was taken at my brother’s wedding, one of my mother’s happiest days. She told me so herself the night before, as we took a gentle walk together,” he wrote.

Beyond the emotional recollection, the musician revealed that his song, ‘Olumuyiwa’, was dedicated to his mother, while the album of the same title was equally dedicated to her.

The revelation has offered a personal glimpse into the family inspiration behind the musical work, while further highlighting the singer’s affection and appreciation for his mother.

In what appeared to be a passionate advocacy for the celebration of motherhood, Beautiful Nubia insisted that birthdays should not be exclusively about the celebrants but should also provide an opportunity to honour their mothers.

“On the anniversary of your birth, it is your mother you should celebrate. I have always said that,” he stated.

The musician’s position reflects his conviction that mothers deserve special recognition for the sacrifices, love and unique responsibilities associated with bringing children into the world and nurturing them.

He concluded his tribute with a touching acknowledgement of mothers, declaring: “Mother, I greet you. Mothers, I greet you.”