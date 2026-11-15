AFCON qualifier: Lookman out of Tanzania rematch

Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, will be without Ademola Lookman when the Super Eagles face the Taifa Stars of Tanzania in Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 qualifier in Zanzibar, after a knee ligament sprain ruled the Atlético Madrid forward out of the return fixture.

Lookman sustained the injury during Nigeria’s 3-1 victory over Tanzania in Uyo on Friday and was unable to complete the first half, as Moses Simon replaced him before the break.

The winger had made an immediate impact, providing the assist for Alhassan Yusuf’s second-minute opener before leaving the pitch with a knee problem.

Nigeria’s medical department confirmed the latest setback after examining the forward.

“Scan has revealed Ademola Lookman suffered a sprain in his knee ligament during yesterday’s match. This rules him out of Nigeria’s next AFCON qualifier versus Tanzania in Zanzibar on Tuesday,” the team’s medical department said.

His absence adds to Chelle’s attacking problems, with Victor Osimhen already unavailable for the November international fixtures after undergoing surgery on a knee injury sustained while playing for Galatasaray.