The demand of obedience

Those who shall inherit the kingdom of God must learn to walk with God. At every junction of life where they are confronted by two ways, they must always choose the way of the Lord, which is the way of obedience (not the way of rebellion). The way of obedience (or righteousness/holiness) is the only way for anyone who is seeking the kingdom of God. Why is this so? Our Lord Jesus Christ told us:

Matthew 5:20 For I say unto you, That except your righteousness shall exceed the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, ye shall in no case enter into the kingdom of heaven.

Paul, while writing to the Romans, showed us what to look for in a place/life where the kingdom of God is established. In other words, what do we need to see to believe that the kingdom of God has come in a person’s life? Paul wrote,

Romans 14:17 For the kingdom of God is not meat and drink; but righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost.

Sometimes, to better appreciate what a thing is, it is profitable to know what it is not. Apostle Paul inadvertently listed for us what the kingdom of God is not when he showed the Corinthians those who shall not inherit the kingdom of God. Let us look at his list:

1 Corinthians 6:9-10 Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God.

He says on the contrary that these are the people of the kingdom:

1 Corinthians 6:11 … but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God.

So, dear reader, have you been washed? Sanctified? Justified?

People who fit the description in 1 Corinthians 6:11 are called disciples. A major characteristic of a true disciple is obedience to his/her master. You are not a disciple if you do not obey the leader; instead, you are a rebel. Prophet Samuel told King Saul how important obedience is to God:

1 Samuel 15:22 And Samuel said, Hath the LORD as great delight in burnt offerings and sacrifices, as in obeying the voice of the LORD? Behold, to obey is better than sacrifice, and to hearken than the fat of rams.

Remove obedience, and there is no discipleship. That is what Saul found out in his relationship with Samuel. Prophet Samuel was the earthly representative of God in the life of King Saul. And Saul needed to follow Samuel’s instructions on spiritual matters for peace to reign in the land. However, Saul was presumptuous, and his disobedience led to his being rejected as king. May you not be rejected in Jesus’ name.

to be continued

