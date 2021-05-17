The burglary incident at Aso Villa

WITH every single day that passes, the Muhammadu Buhari administration confirms the worst fears of the Nigerian public that when it comes to the country’s security, it is totally out of its depth and needs help as a matter of urgency. The latest demonstration of this sentiment is the revelation that suspected armed robbers last week successfully invaded the official residences of two senior aides to President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief of Staff Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, and Administrative Officer to the President Abubakar Maikano, respectively. According to reports in the media, the break-in happened in the early hours of Monday, May 10.

It is telling that both men live within the precinct of the Presidential Villa, meaning that we are talking about a successful robbery attempt literally a walking distance from the president’s official residence. If anything, this is a symbolic blow to the presidency’s repeated posturing that it has the security situation in the country under control. Nigerians must be forgiven for wondering whether an administration that cannot guarantee security within the precincts of the residences of two of its senior aides can be trusted to do same in the country at large.

Mr. Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, has moved to calm popular fears, insisting that what happened was “a foolish attempt” and that “there is nothing to worry about from the incident.” We are at a loss to understand how a burglary attempt in which the invaders allegedly made away with cash and personal valuables can be described as “a foolish attempt”. Who is the fool here, and who is being fooled?

The Villa, arguably Nigeria’s most sacred environment, should never have to witness the kind of event described last week. A burglary or robbery incident at Aso Rock exposes the country to ridicule and will no doubt further deepen the hopelessness among Nigerians regarding the insecurity that they confront on a daily basis. In this regard, it is disturbing that throughout last week, the Aso Villa command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) did not deem it fit to issue a public statement on the incident. The president holds office in trust on behalf of Nigerians and they deserve to have a full picture of the incident.

In a statement condemning the incident, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, described it as “an attempt by bandits to make a mockery of the Presidency’s incapacity to protect themselves and Nigerians and an eye-opener for Nigerians to protect themselves.” We fully endorse the sentiment behind this statement and agree that the burglary incident brings home the incompetence of the Buhari administration. Nigerians are afflicted by insecurity, and the situation worsens by the day despite presidential assurances to the contrary.

We hold the line at insisting that the government performs its obligations as clearly spelled out in the constitution. Nigerians are tired of being assailed and butchered while the presidency dawdles.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…