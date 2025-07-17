TETFund moves to provide solution to energy crisis in tertiary institutions

..set to begin special intervention in Agric universities

IN the face of the energy crisis and soaring costs, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has commenced deliberate moves to ensure uninterrupted power supply in public tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The intervention agency had accordingly inaugurated a high-powered Steering Committee on Alternative Energy Solutions, the report of which was submitted to the management of the und on Monday.

The high-powered committee has recommended the adoption of hybrid solar photovoltaic, PV, battery storage, grid integration, and gas-fed backup power systems as the most cost effective energy solution for Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

The recommendation followed a nationwide energy audit and technical assessment conducted in collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency, REA, covering universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education grappling with suffocating energy costs and unreliable supply.

While presenting the report to the TETFund Board of Trustees in Abuja, the chairman of the Steering Committee on Alternative Energy Solutions Initiative, Honourable Sonday Adepoju, stressed that conventional grid power remained unreliable and cost-ineffective, while diesel generators are no longer sustainable for long-term use.

“Institutional energy demands must be met through resilient and cost-efficient solutions. Gas-fired generators should offer cleaner backup where natural gas is available, while diesel units should be phased out or retrofitted for cleaner alternatives,” he said.

Recall that the committee was inaugurated on March 12, by the chairman of the TETFund Board of Trustees, Rt. Honourable Aminu Bello Masari, in response to the alarming rise in power costs across Nigerian tertiary institutions.

With a clear mandate to explore and implement sustainable alternative energy solutions, the committee was tasked with assessing existing energy consumption and gaps in tertiary institutions, identifying scalable, eco-friendly, and cost-effective alternatives.

Other terms of reference for the committee were evaluating institution-specific proposals, recommending appropriate plant sizing and technologies and proposing policies to promote long-term adoption of clean energy.

The committee comprised energy experts, engineers, architects, and regulatory officials from key education and power sector agencies, including representatives from the Federal Ministries of Power and Education, Energy Commission of Nigeria, REA, National Universities Commission, NBTE, NCCE, and the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

Between April 13 and 17, the committee conducted comprehensive site visits to alternative energy installations across the country, including: Solar Plants at University of Abuja, Bayero University Kano, Michael Okpara University, and others

Gas Power Facilities at Greenfield Industries’ LNG Plant at Julius Berger, CNG plant at NFPC as well as Hybrid Projects in UI, OAU, LASU, UNILAG, and Abia State University were also visited.

Institution selected for the pilot phase of the project include: North-Central: Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai; Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa; North-East: Nigerian Army University, Biu; Federal Polytechnic, Mubi; North-West: Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano; and Federal Polytechnic, Daura.

Others are South-East: Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri; Federal Polytechnic, Oko, South-South, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma; and Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny, while in South-West: Lagos State University; Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro were selected.

Adekoju explained that to pilot the initiative, institutions were selected based on geographical representation, student population, infrastructure readiness, and absence from REA’s existing electrified education programme.

According to him, following the audit, the committee reached the conclusion that hybrid energy systems, comprising solar PV, battery storage, grid, and gas-powered backup, present the most resilient and scalable option for Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Other key recommendations include adoption of region-specific hybrid systems, with configurations tailored to local solar irradiation levels.

The committee also recommended that institutions prioritise critical loads such as hospitals, ICT centres, and laboratories for solar and gas power integration.

They call on the institutions to phase out diesel generators, replacing or retrofitting 80 per cent of them with gas-powered units

Other recommendations include integration of solar, battery, grid, and gas systems for seamless power supply during outages and scaling of systems to accommodate future institutional growth and changing energy needs

A detailed implementation framework was also submitted by the committee, including estimated plant capacities and cost projections per institution, as contained in its executive summary.

Earlier, the executive secretary of TETFund, Arc Sonny Echono, praised the committee’s diligence, technical depth, and patriotic commitment.

It is expected that the recommendations would guide TETFund’s investments in clean, reliable energy infrastructure in tertiary institutions across the country.

Meanwhile, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund has assembled a team of experts to commence the selection of 10 beneficiary universities for the establishment of mechanised commercial farms and livestock operations in its 2025 intervention.

The chairman of TETFund Board of Trustees, Honourable Aminu Bello Masari, said the criteria for selection are that beneficiary institutions must be a University of Agriculture or having a robust Faculty of Agriculture.

Masari added that such universities must own at least 50 hectares of unencumbered land, and operate a functional commercial farm with at least one agricultural value chain.

The TETFund BoT chairman spoke in Abuja while inaugurating a five-member Committee on Agricultural Commercial Farms Evaluation Committee on Monday to drive innovation and transparency in the selection process.

He revealed that under the 2025 Intervention initiative, 10 universities will be supported in establishing mechanised commercial farms and livestock operations in the first phase of the programme.

“Most of the institutions have submitted their Expressions of Interest, and it became necessary to constitute this committee to ensure objectivity and transparency in the selection process,” he said.

According to him, agriculture remains a cornerstone of Nigeria’s socio-economic development, offering not just food security but also opportunities for poverty reduction, employment creation, and national prosperity.

He also emphasised the importance of modern agricultural technologies such as automation, precision farming, and data analytics, which have transformed agriculture in developed economies and can do the same in Nigeria if properly harnessed.

Masari commended the committee members for their patriotism and commitment to national service, noting their presence at the event on short notice reflected their dedication to national development.

“Agriculture provides food security, generates income, and contributes to economic growth, especially in developing countries like ours. By promoting agricultural development, we are also promoting inclusive growth and reducing the urban-rural divide,” he said.

Masari noted that, historically, agriculture had been Nigeria’s economic mainstay before the oil boom, and continues to contribute significantly to GDP.

He argued that boosting productivity through research, education, and innovation would enhance national wealth, improve farmer incomes, and reduce the country’s reliance on food imports.

The TETFund BoT chairman noted that eight of the Fund’s 27 Centres of Excellence focus on agriculture, adding that the agency is funding the establishment of Agricultural Research Laboratories and Demonstration Farms in six universities to improve crop and animal production through technology-driven research and training.

The Evaluation Committee, which is chaired by the Director of Federal Department of Agriculture in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Ewara E. Bassey, compose representatives from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Livestock Development, National Universities Commission, Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, and TETFund’s Research and Development/Centres of Excellence Department, Secretary.

Masari outlined the committee’s terms of reference, which include assessing submissions, developing evaluation templates, scoring performance, and recommending qualified institutions across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

“The constitution and composition of this committee underscore the importance we place on this project. You are expected to work as a team and deliver professionally,” he said, giving the committee a two-week deadline to submit its report.

“With great confidence in your expertise and experience, I hereby inaugurate this Evaluation Committee on Agricultural Commercial Farms, this day, Monday, 7th July, 2025.”

He expressed optimism that their work would contribute meaningfully to the nation’s agricultural transformation.

Responding, the Chairman of the Committee, Bassey, thanked the Fund for the opportunity to serve, saying the committee considers the task before it a call to national duty.

He expressed confidence in the quality of members selected for the committee, pledging that it would not only deliver on its mandate, but also provide recommendations that would make the scheme impactful.