A 2,000 sitting capacity Central Library Complex, constructed by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) at the cost of N1 billion in the Bauchi state-owned Sa’adu Zungur University, Gadau, was officially commissioned for use on Friday.

The official commissioning was conducted by the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, who stated that the project was approved under the Years 2017-2019 merged annual intervention.

The TETFund ES, represented by the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, TETFUND, Mr. Olajide Babatunde, mentioned that the University had been a beneficiary of the Fund’s interventions since 2012 when it became enlisted as a beneficiary of the Fund’s interventions.

He stated, “From 2012 to date, TETFUND has allocated the sum of N17.3 billion for infrastructure-related interventions only, covering the Annual, Special High Impact, and Zonal interventions, among others.”

The ES added, “With about 97% of funds already accessed, we note with delight that these funds are being deployed judiciously in the provision of requisite facilities, which are obviously seen in various locations on the campus here.”

He assured that the fund would continue to ensure that its interventions were sustained and improved upon to enable government-owned tertiary institutions to undertake impactful projects that would make them globally competitive.

In his address, a Member of the House of Representatives Committee on TETFund, Hon. Aliyu Misau, mentioned that the Fund had also sponsored 100 lecturers for Ph.D. programs in both foreign and local institutions, totaling N955 million. He added that 143 lecturers were also sponsored for Master’s Degrees in both foreign and local institutions, totaling N359 million, among other initiatives.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Fatima Tahir, lauded TETFUND for the ‘milestone’ intervention, adding that the project would help shape the future of the institution.

According to her, “We must acknowledge the vital role played by TETFUND in making this dream a tangible reality.”

Fatima Tahir stressed, “Their unwavering support, both financially and logistically, has ensured that we have the resources necessary to provide an exceptional learning experience for our students.”

The VC concluded, saying, “On behalf of our university, I extend our deepest gratitude to the federal government of Nigeria and to TETFUND for their commitment to education and for believing in the transformative power of knowledge.”