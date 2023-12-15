The Kwara State command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 950 personnel, consisting of officers and marshals, along with 350 special marshals, 120 first responders, 40 patrol vehicles, two power bikes, four ambulances, four private towing trucks, and a 70-ton tow truck as it commences the end-of-year special patrol operations, tagged “Operations Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Crashes,” from December 15, 2023, to January 15, 2024.

In a statement by the state FRSC sector commander, Stephen Dawulung, the special patrol is a deliberate intervention aimed at reducing road traffic fatalities and injuries through the removal of obstructions and prompt rescue of road crash victims, among other objectives.

“The special operations are necessitated by the attendant increase in the movement of vehicles across road corridors in Kwara state during the Christmas and New Year festivities and the need to address road traffic encumbrances associated with such an increase,” the statement said.

The statement also mentioned that the command has deployed personnel for traffic control at strategic locations within Ilorin township and major cities in the state during the period of the special patrol.

The sector commander admonished motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations, avoid excessive speeding, overloading, obstruction, use of phones while driving, passenger manifest violation, operating mechanical deficient and rickety vehicles, route violation, driving with worn-out tires, among other offenses.

The state FRSC boss also emphasized the need for drivers to avoid night journeys and take adequate rest of 30 minutes after every four-hour drive, stating that safety of life should be prioritized over pecuniary gains.

“To ensure the free flow of traffic during the end-of-year festivities, the FRSC Kwara State Command will further organize public enlightenment campaigns/mega rallies in all interstate motor parks, early morning cries, and advocacy at places of worship and markets to sensitize the motoring public in the state.

“The command will also carry out special traffic control operations to ease road congestion in Ilorin metropolis with three other traffic control camps established at Bode Saadu, Jebba, and Olooru to ease traffic within the respective axes.

“The heavy tow truck, ambulances, and standby rescue teams will be stationed along major highways within the state for the immediate clearance of obstructions and rescue operations when the need arises.

“The operation is also in line with goal 1 of the Federal Road Safety Corps’ 2023 Corporate Strategic Goals, which stipulates a 5% reduction in road crash fatalities and injuries.

“While wishing the good people of the State of Harmony happy Christmas and New Year celebrations, Corps Commander Dawulung advised motorists to drive with caution as ‘ONLY THE LIVING CELEBRATE.”

