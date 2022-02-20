Terrorism will come to an end in 2022 —Gbeminiyi

A Minna, Niger State-based cleric, Prophet Luke Gbeminiyi, has predicted that banditry and terrorism in whatever form across the country will come to an end this year.

Gbeminiyi stated that God has revealed it to him that 2022 will be a year of freedom and abundance in the country, just as he urged Nigerians, irrespective of religious affiliations to abide in God as well as remain prayerful, emphasising that sickness and diseases will be destroyed in the land.

He also stressed that God has promised to heal the country of monumental disasters in all the six geo-political zones.

Gbeminiyi, who is also the founder of the Supreme Rock of Ages Evangelical Church, in Chanchaga community, Bosso Local Government area of Niger State, predicted that the incoming president of Nigeria after the 2023 general elections in the country will not be from Igbo tribe.

He said, “Thus says the Lord of the hosts of heaven, the new president will not going to be an Igbo person. It is after the eight years stewardship of the next president that President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over to that power will shift to the Igbo.”

The cleric, however, urged Nigerians to pray fervently to avert a plane crash in the country following the wickedness and evil deeds of the people, just as he predicted an unprecedented death among the political class and royal fathers in the country in the course of the year.

“The secrets of many people will be exposed by God this year, not only in Nigeria, but across the world. Nigerians will experience some hardships in the as many things will be expensive in the markets and beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians,” he added.

