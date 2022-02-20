Success of 2022 in Christians’ hands not God’s —Dada

A Christian cleric of the Christ Apostolic Church, Canada, Pastor Amos Dada, has said the solutions to several global challenges lies in declaring that Jesus Christ has won the battles of life to all and sundry, saying “this is the ultimate way out for humanity.”

Pastor Dada (PhD), said for 2022 and other years to be as we want them, “the Spirit of the Lord says whatever challenges the nations are facing he is aware. God says the solution is for my people to proclaim my name with boldness; that the solution is not in his hands but our hands.”

He said: it was time to “Arise, ask of me for the nations “Psalm 2:8 that the enemy has been defeated on the cross and is under your feet. The spirit of the Lord says the solution is in his word. They triumphed over him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony.”

“Those who are saying there will be no end, no rapture, no tribulation that he allowed COVID-19 and the management of vaccine passport to show the world what his to come! What the world is seeing now and wailing is a MOCK exam. The REAL exam will come when he will appear in the sky and take away his beloved ones for the marriage supper. The Spirit of the Lord says Jesus is coming back for the church His bride. The solution now is to accept him now before it is too late.

“The Lord say those who are willing to leave sin alone, re-dedicate their lives to him, obey Him and will have the mind of Christ the mind of humility, shall experience high level elevation as Jesus did- Phil 2:5,9 “You must have the same attitude that Christ Jesus had.” Therefore, God elevated him to the place of highest honorand gave him the name above all other names. God say it will be your year of elevation and promotion if you will humble yourself before him.

“The Spirit of the Lord says if you will partner with Him this year to advance His kingdom- “He will supply your needs according to his riches in God” Phil 4:19 This is your year of Prosperity. The Lord says you are poor financially and in other areas of your levels because you refuse to grow.

“The Lord says don’t enter the year 2022 with the spirit of lukewarmness otherwise you will be swept off. Many will be swept off because of the spirit lukewarmness. “I know all the things you do, that you are neither hot nor cold. I wish that you were one or the other! 16 but since you are like lukewarm water, neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of my mouth” Rev 3:15

“God says he will no longer tolerate the spirit of lasciviousness in His church. Lasciviousness is the spirit of lewdness, lustfulness, unbridled sexual desire, lascivious thoughts, indecent dressing, pornographic watching life style, profanity, raunchy, unprintable vulgar words in His church. Those who engage in such practices shall be disgraced!.

“The Lord says He will subdue this land before you. Thus, saith the Lord, “22 and the land be subdued before the LORD: then afterward ye shall return, and be guiltless before the LORD, and before Israel; and this land shall be your possession before the LORD”. Numbers 32:22,” he added.

“The Lord has serious warning for the church. God lifted me up in the spirit and I saw the church altars globally from Africa to Europe, Australia, Asia, North, South Central America, The Caribbean Islands, altar is the place where God and divinity meets, but what the Lord showed me was this altars were invested with maggots, worms, ring worms, I saw carcasses, I saw all kinds of flies .God said that is what pastors are feeding the people, that is why the churches are suffering from malnutrition and are weak, involved in sin and have no vision or energy to proclaim His undiluted word to this generation.

“I saw a mighty hand with a big broom sweeping them away, just like Jesus did when he drove away the money changers those that were buying and selling in the church. The spirit of the Lord says God will start the cleansing of His altar and sanitise his church afresh!

“In addition, I saw another set of people on the altar, drinking, wining, engaging in all kinds of drunkenness and debauchery of the highest orders on the Altar like King Belshazzar when he began to drink and wine with the golden vessels that were taking from Solomon temple in Babylon. God said that the same way he saw his hand writing on the wall many will see his hand writing in the wall. Daniel 5: 24 Then from his presence) the hand was sent, and this writing was inscribed. And this is the writing that was inscribed: Mene, Mene, Tekel, and Parsin. This is the interpretation of the matter: Mene, God has numbered[g] the days of your kingdom and brought it to an end; Tekel, (BQ) you have been weighed[h] in the balances and found wanting; Peres, your kingdom is divided and given to (BR)the Medes and Persians. “Daniel 5:24-28. What does this mean, God said he has given many people time to repent and live a godly life but they are taking him for granted they shall see his hand of anger this year!

“In the revelation I saw around the altar on the pews I saw dwarfs, pygmys’ men that were looking malnourished, God said that is the state of the church because they’ve have not been fed with his balanced diet. What is the solution to these Lord I asked “ He said Pastors, and ministers should wake up and call for the Holy Ghost fire to kill all the worms, the flies and all the ugly creatures on the Altar!

“The spirit of the Lord says our God his not weak. Our God is a man of war. He will defend those who will follow him and serve him in truth. Like the Israelites of hold even in these coming years he will carry his people on eagle’s wing. “The Lord called to him from the mountain and said, “Give these instructions to the family of Jacob; announce it to the descendants of Israel: 4 ‘You have seen what I did to the Egyptians. You know how I carried you on eagles’ wings and brought you to myself. Five Now if you will obey me and keep my covenant, you will be my own special treasure from among all the peoples on earth; for all the earth belongs to me.” Ex 19:3-5

“The Spirit of the Lord says those who look unto him shall be delivered from their enemies as he delivered Moses and Israelites from Pharaoh. That your enemies shall sink into the Red Seas of the world.

“My children, my children go and proclaim me to the world, why are you afraid to proclaim my name? Why are you sleeping? Why are you living in fear? Why are you intimidated? Did I not promise you I will defend you? Did I not say vengeance is mine? Did I not say you are the apple of my eyes? Go and obey me. Go and stand in the market place, in the streets, schools wherever human beings are found and tell them “I am the Way The Truth and Life.” I am the door to eternal life with God whoever believes in me shall be saved and not perish!

“ God is calling All his ministers to teach, lead, know and protect His sheep from straying away.

God says he will raise a Generation of Eagle believers. Those who will serve him in holiness, righteousness and integrity. Those who will not be corrupt and fight corruption! Will you be one of them! Will you be part of the watchmen for this generation?”

This is our year of Growth and Development, encourage the people to develop themselves academically, matrimonially, financially, ministerially and professionally,” he assured.

