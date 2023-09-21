Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has said that Niger State is one of the worst hit states by terrorism activities.

The Governor stated this when he received on a courtesy call, a delegation from the Victims Support Fund (VSF) at the Government House, Minna.

Governor Umaru Bago who expressed concern over the huge negative impact of the activities of terrorists in the state, said the situation could be worse than that of Borno State.

He attributed the cause to the size of the state, arable land, bodies of water and illegal mining activities in the state.

While appreciating the VSF for coming to the aid of those affected by the nefarious activities of terrorists, he also called on the Federal Government, international development partners and all meaningful Nigerians for more support.

The leader of the delegation who doubles as the Executive Director, VSF, Prof Nana Tanko said they were in the state to complement state government efforts in the area of the welfare of victims of terrorism.

She said after assessing the situation in the state 3 local government areas were identified for intervention which include Shiroro, Lapai and Kontagora.

Nana who said the organisation noticed a shortage in the food supply in the 3 local government areas disclosed that of 3,000 households, 1,000 from each of the selected local governments would benefit from the intervention.

She said the organisation would further rebuild the livelihood of the people by providing support to skilled entrepreneurs, fertilizers and farm inputs to farmers to aid agricultural activities in the state.

Food items to be distributed are 10kg of rice, beans, vegetable oil, salt, and sugar.

Similar interventions have been done in some other states of the Federation.





