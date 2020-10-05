Ahead of the next Saturday governorship election in Ondo State, ten of the 17 political parties participating in the election have merged and collapses their structures with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The political parties are also declaring their support to the PDP candidate in the election, Eyitayo Jegede, saying the steps became necessary to ensure victory for PDP and Jegede in the election.

The party include; Accord Party, Action Alliance, Action Democratic Party, APGA, and AAC.

Others include; APM, APP, NNPP, NRM, and SDP.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Chairman of the Social Democratic Party,(SDP), Dele Ogunbameru, said that the decision was made to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and it’s candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Ogunbameru said: “Political parties participating in Ondo 2020 governorship election in Ondo State have resolved to back the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, for the poll.

“We are committed to good governance in Ondo State, which we believe can only be offered by the PDP at this present austere period.

“There is no gainsaying that the present political leadership in Ondo State can vest be described as nothing but an antenna in the face of things.

“This collaboration is an organised effort to save Ondo state from the political quagmire and the undesirable socioeconomic predicament of our people

“The ten political party leaders, therefore, resolved to work as a team in tandem with the PDP well-captured manifesto for the welfare, well being and life more abundant for the good people of Ondo State.”

Appreciating the group, the Chairman of PDP, Fatai Adams, commended them for their decision to join the winning train and said: “your support is all we need to take Ondo State to the level and deliver the state from shackles.”

