Technology & Management University announces scholarship for STEM applicants

The Nigerian University of Technology and Management (NUTM) has announced applications for admission, for the NUTM Scholars Programme Class of 2022 – 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement, which was issued on Monday, 16th May, 2022, by the university’s spokesperson, Joan Rosanwo.

Describing the scholarship programme in the statement, Rosanwo said, “the NSP – Flagship Program of NUTM – is a one-year, full-time interdisciplinary postgraduate programme in Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Design which exposes scholars to immersive education experiences delivered by world-class faculty from Ivy League and Russel Group Universities, and accomplished industry professionals.”

“As the nation’s pioneering higher education institution focused on nurturing leaders for Nigeria and Africa, the institution plans to offer academic and research offerings in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM), and Management at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels,” Rosanwo hinted.

The NSP courses are built on six foundational tracks, geared towards preparing Scholars with necessary tools to solve real-world challenges. These six tracks are Technology, Entrepreneurship and Design, Management, Leadership, Perspectives, and Critical Thinking and Communication. The program includes experiential learning components such as ‘TEDLab’ and ‘Shadow-a-Leader’, where Scholars are directly mentored by top executives in Africa and beyond.

The NSP is open to applicants who have minimum of a Bachelor’s degree, who are proficient in written and spoken English and are no more than 35 years of age as at the date of application, and they are enjoined to check the university website on nsp.admissions@nutmng.org for details.





The offer for application for the programmes which opened on May 4, 2022, is expected to roll out between June 20 and September 15, 2022.