Technology beneficial to national development — Kidstech Africa

The Team Lead of Kidstech Africa, an organisation that specialises in training children in information and communication technology (ICT), Mr Ayobami Dunmoye, has said that there are several ways to benefit from technology in order to develop the country.

Dunmoye stated this when he led other members of the group on a courtesy visit to the Tribune House, Imalefalafia, Ibadan, recently.

He said while some at capitalising on the vast opportunities presented by technology to perpetrate illegalities online, “Kidstech Africa has taken it upon itself to leverage on technology tools and build the capacities of our younger ones so that they can positively take advantage of the opportunities technology has to offer.”

Dunmoye said the reason for the courtesy visit was to solicit the support of the African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc in disseminating the activities of the organisation.

Earlier, a Deputy Editor of the Nigerian Tribune, Mr Dipo Ogunsola, while welcoming the team, said ANN Plc, being the oldest surviving private newspaper in the country, would continue to support innovations.

Ogunsola commended Kidstech Africa for its ‘catch-them-young’ focus, adding that by the time those being trained now become young adults, they will take the technology world by storm.

Others on the Kidstech team include Mr Gbolahan Adegoke and Miss Seyifunmi Oduntan.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…