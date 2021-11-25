Teachers in Kogi earn as low as N6,000, says NUT chairman

The newly elected Chairman of NUT, Kogi State Council, Mr Joel Salifu, has lamented the poor salaries paid to its members, describing it as very ridiculous.

Joel said this during the inauguration of the new officials and handing over ceremony held at the Union Secretariat in Lokoja.

While lamenting that primary school Teachers in Kogi State receive paltry sums in the name of salaries, Joel pleaded with the authorities both at the Federal and State levels responsible for teachers’ salaries to redress the embarrassing situation.

In his words: “Teachers are not happy with what they are receiving in Kogi State. For how long are we going to continue like this? Teachers collect peanuts as take-home pay despite the current economic quagmire. This is not fair if our leaders are sincere in handling their employees”

Some teachers who spoke at the event had complained that they receive less than N 6,000 monthly as salaries, despite their salary grades.

He, therefore, called on Teachers to set aside ethnic, religious, and sectional considerations and unite to struggle for a just course that will see to their well-being.

Salifu commended his predecessor, Mr Thomas Ayodele for the purposeful and eventful leadership he rendered to the Teachers, despite all the odds and obstacles placed on the way.

He praised Mr Ayodele, particularly, on the dogged struggle and successful reclaiming of the Teachers House that was fraudulently sold to some powerful citizens.

Salifu, said the former Chairman stands out as one of the best leaders the Union was lucky to produce, promising to emulate him and therefore challenged the new Executive committee of the Union to strive to do better than what they met.

Some teachers have complained that they receive less than N 6,000 monthly as salaries, despite their salary grades, and urged the new Leadership of the Union to impress it on the relevant authorities responsible for their payment to return to the real salaries.

