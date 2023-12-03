The 5th Taraba Tiv Supreme Council (Ijiir Tamen) on Sunday appealed to Governor Agbu Kefas to facilitate the resettlement of internally displaced persons and ensure adequate security in farming communities across the state, guaranteeing food security.

This appeal was outlined in a communique issued at the conclusion of the 5th Supreme Council and the 23rd Tiv Day Cultural Celebration held at the Tiv Council Hall in Bali, Bali Local Government Area of the state. The document was signed by Zaki David Gbaa, Chairman of the Tiv Traditional Council Taraba, and Secretary Zaki Nelson Targema, then made available to journalists in Jalingo.

The communique commended the efforts and commitment of Governor Agbu Kefas towards maintaining peace and fostering a peaceful atmosphere. It specifically urged the governor to facilitate the return of all displaced persons to their ancestral homes, providing the necessary security for farmers to access their farms and ensure food security.

The Supreme Council also appreciated the governor’s recent appointments, including Hon. Habu James Philip as Commissioner and Hon. Mrs Mercy Gbashi as Secretary of Donga Local Government Council. Additionally, the Council appealed for appointing more Tiv individuals in subsequent governmental positions.

The Council further emphasised the need for the state government to provide agricultural inputs to farmers, encouraging increased food production for both the state and the nation. It called on Tiv stakeholders and traditional rulers in various Local Government Areas of Taraba State to caution their subordinates against crime and promote security consciousness.

As a final note, the Supreme Council called on all Tiv people to embrace unity, love, and tolerance, considering them essential elements for development. The Council also ratified the change in the nomenclature of the Tiv Traditional Leaders’ Council from “Ter Taraba” to “Gum Begha u Tiv Taraba.”

