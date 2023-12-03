A yet-to-be-identified woman was killed over the weekend, and many others were injured in a multiple-vehicle accident involving a fully loaded tanker at the Kila bus stop along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

The tanker, fully loaded with 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, crashed into two passenger buses in the accident that occurred late on Saturday evening.

In the aftermath of the incident, officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were attacked by hoodlums attempting to scoop fuel from the accident container.

Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, stated on Sunday, “Following a distress call received at 16:30 hrs on Saturday, December 2, 2023, through the agency’s 112/767 toll-free lines, LASEMA activated the Lagos State Emergency Response Plans and arrived at the incident scene with all necessary light and heavy-duty equipment.”

“The LASEMA boss added that upon the arrival of the agency’s LRT at the incident scene, it was observed that a white MACK Petroleum Oil Tanker, registration number unknown, laden to capacity with 45,000 litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), a white Hi-Ace interstate bus, registration number EPE 958 YD, and a commercial Volkswagen Vanagon bus with registration number JJJ 270 YD were involved in a road traffic accident at the aforementioned address.”

“Investigations conducted at the incident scene revealed that the accident occurred when the oil tanker was traversing an undulating portion of the road and fell on two commercial buses, killing an adult female in the process, while other lucky occupants of the two buses escaped unhurt.”

He also added, “During the tedious overnight recovery operation, the agency’s response teams were engaged in a running battle with the rampaging miscreants who were debarred from scooping spilt fuel.”

According to him, “The rampaging miscreants employed all forms of tactics in attempts to disrupt the operation in a hostile environment; this included barring the recovery of the commodity before it was finally extricated and handed over to Police Officers from Ojokoro Police Station.”

Oke-Osanyintolu noted that “LASEMA coordinated the recovery operation, putting all necessary precautionary measures in place and barring all activities that could lead to an explosion of the fallen oil tanker that was leaking PMS through sparks and ignition of the spilt PMS.”

He, however, pointed out that “The fallen oil tanker has been recovered successfully. The salvaged contents were translated into two 20,000-litre oil tankers and safely driven off the incident scene. LASG Fire and Rescue Services has well blanketed the entire area to ensure safety.”

The LASEMA boss also said, “The agency’s LRT conducted a post-recovery assessment to confirm the total safety of residents and road users in the axis. All secondary incidents have been averted, and the road has been fully reopened to the public for vehicular activities.”

