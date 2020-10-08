Taraba moves to end water scarcity, flags off 5 million litre water reservoir

As part of efforts to end water scarcity in Taraba State, Governor Darius Ishaku has Thursday flagged off a 5 million litre water reservoir to enhance water supply in Jalingo.

The governor while speaking at the occasion said the move was to reposition the water and sanitation sector towards improving access to water and sanitation services in fulfilment of his administration’s promises to the people.

He stated that the project were practical steps in making water and sanitation services available to people of the state.

According to the governor, Taraba State government under his leadership committed so much interest in water sanitation following the recent World Bank survey on the retrogression recorded in Nigeria in water and sanitation service coverage, adding that the survey spurred the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the sector in 2018 and called for concerted effort to reverse the trend.

He noted that the administration has succeed in putting into proper shape the water sector of the state for efficient water supply through the collaboration of development partners like, USAID E-WASH, AfDB, JICA, UNICEF, World Bank, CSDP and others.

He added that the construction of a corporate headquarters to be named as Water House would provide office accommodation and a good working environment for all water related agencies.

Barr. Yusufu Akirikwen, Taraba State commissioner for water resources stated in his wellcome address that the project was targeted at increasing storage capacity for water supply to all residents of Jalingo.

He noted that the construction of the reservoir and other related works would mark the last stage of the Jalingo Primary Water Supply Scheme that is fully funded by the state government spite of COVID-19 crisis on the economy.

