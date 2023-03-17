Terna Chikpa

The Labour party executives in Taraba state have rejected the purported endorsement of the PDP governorship candidate, col. Kefas Agbu and declared support for senator Emmanuel Bwacha of the All Progressives Congress APC.

Hon. Nicodemus Gubai, the party deputy chairman, while addressing journalists in Jalingo, in reaction to an audio record by the chairperson Mrs Esther Gulmu endorsing the PDP candidate after the labour party’s candidate, senator Joel Ikenya withdraw from the race.

The LP deputy chairman said the chairperson’s purported endorsement was sacrilege as it was not in accordance to the decision of the Congress.

According to him, the Congress along with the governorship candidate (Joel Ikenya), agreed to join forces with the APC governorship candidate, senator Emmanuel Bwacha as their aim was for a better Taraba.

“We are out to condemn and reject the purported endorsement of the PDP governorship candidate by our party chairperson Mrs Esther Gulmu. The PDP governorship candidate cannot govern Taraba state. After our candidate, senator Ikenya decided to withdraw from the race, we all agreed at the Congress to support the APC candidate Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.

“What we want is a better, Agbu the PDP candidate doesn’t have the capacity to take Taraba state out of the present misrule of governor Darius Ishaku that has taken the state backward in all development sectors.

“We wish to call on all the Obidients and Labour party supporters in the state to disregard the endorsement and vote for senator Bwacha of APC as governor to reunite the people and develop Taraba state”. The deputy chairman declared.