Michael Ovat – Awka

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has appealed to the electorate to be peaceful as they troop to the polling units to cast their votes in Saturday’s State Houses of Assembly election.

Soludo, in a special message through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, to the people of Anambra State, said peace is the prerequisite of any meaningful development.

“Without peace and harmony, development and socio-economic prosperity will continue to elude us.

“Our topmost priority should be the sustenance of peace, unity and the spirit of good neighbourliness,” the governor said.

He warned that violence would not do anyone any good, as it is destructive and retrogressive.

“Nobody should perpetrate violence in the name of politics, hence we should all uphold the sanctity of human life.

“So, we should all go out peacefully on Saturday and cast our votes for all APGA candidates to enable the present administration to continue with the good job it has started across the state.

